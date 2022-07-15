Six more local legends are set to be enshrined.
The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 induction class Friday, which is made up of John Lewis Cash, the late Kenny Dawson, Felicia (Lisa) Morris Harris, Earnest Palmer, Tash Van Dora and John Willis.
The eighth class will be welcomed into the local sports hall of fame at an induction banquet that will likely be held next spring or early summer. An official date is expected to be announced by the end of the year.
“Our Hall of Fame board is excited to announce this new class,” said Kevin Price, president of the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame. “It’s another great group made up of very deserving honorees. I appreciate the time and effort our board put into this process to elect our next class which isn’t an easy thing to do.
“We look forward to celebrating the careers and accomplishments of our inductees with each one of them, their families and friends and our Glynn County community at our induction banquet next year.”
Cash was a three-sport athlete at Risley High School in the 1950s, and he went on to play football at Allen University where he was a standout defensive lineman and four-time letter-winner.
He signed with the Cleveland Browns of the NFL in 1960 before signing with the Denver Broncos of the AFL the following year. Cash started at defensive end for the Broncos for two seasons.
He later played in the Atlantic Coast Football League for the Roanoke Buckskins — a farm team for the Washington Redskins.
Dawson was one of Brunswick High’s first great running backs, becoming the Pirates’ first rusher to run for more than 1,000 yards in a season when he ran for 1,016 yards as a junior in 1974. Dawson finished just shy 2,000 yards over his final two prep seasons before going on to star at Savannah State where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards in three seasons and was a two-time all-conference selection.
Dawson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, but a shoulder injury ended his playing career prematurely. The local great passed away in 2018.
Harris ranks as one of Glynn County’s all-time standouts in basketball. Lisa Morris at the time, Glynn Academy’s prolific scorer racked up 2,511 points over her prep career prior to the introduction of the 3-point line. Her career scoring total remains a county record.
Harris was a three-time All-County Team selection from 1982-84, and she was named the County Player of the Year as a junior and senior when she led Glynn Academy to the Final Four in the state tournament.
Also a standout in softball and track, Harris went on to play basketball at Bethune-Cookman where she was a two-time all-conference performer and also a two-time All-American pick while earning all-conference academic scholar accolades all four years.
Ultimately, Harris turned down an opportunity to play professionally to begin her career with the Internal Revenue Service.
Palmer carried on the tradition of standout Brunswick High running backs as a key member of the Pirates’ 1999 team, which finished 14-1 and played for the state championship.
A senior that season, Palmer rushed for a school-record 2,180 yards, becoming the only running back in county history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Palmer finished his high-school career with 4,409 rushing yards which is second all-time in the county record-books, and his 58 total touchdowns ties him with former Glynn great Randy Fisher, already a Hall of Fame member, for the most in the county’s history.
Palmer went on to play beyond high school at Holmes (Miss.) Community College for two years.
Van Dora was a dual-threat quarterback at Glynn Academy, where he passed for more than 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career in addition to 1,000 rushing yards.
He was named to the All-State team by both the Atlanta Journal and Associated Press as a senior, following a campaign him pass for 831 years and eight touchdowns and rush for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading Glynn Academy to the 1964 state championship. He was also named an All-American by Coach and Athlete magazine.
Van Dora signed a scholarship to play for legendary coach Bobby Dodd at Georgia Tech, and he lettered his junior and senior years for the Yellow Jackets after being switched from quarterback to defensive back.
Willis was the longtime head football coach for the Brunswick High Pirates, compiling a 138-103 record with the team over 22 seasons from 1980 through 2001. He led the Pirates to four region titles including three in a row from 1997-1999.
Brunswick won its first region championship under Willis in the 1989 season, toppling Glynn Academy and Bradwell Institute in the Region 3-4A playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Valdosta in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
In the three region title runs in the late 1990s, the Pirates posted a 36-4 win/loss record, going 10-2 and reaching the second round of the state playoffs in 1997 before finishing 12-1 and falling at Brookwood in the 1998 state quarterfinals before playing for the state championship in 1999, finishing 14-1 and losing only to Lowndes in the state title game in Valdosta.
Willis was named the Region 3-4A Coach of the Year after the 1999 campaign and also the Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Atlanta Touchdown Club. In all, Willis had 13 winning seasons with the Pirates and coached 16 all-state players, including Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lloyd, who was the program’s first all-state selection as a standout offensive lineman in Coach Willis’ second season with the BHS program.
Willis played his college football at Fort Valley State, where he was a three-time team MVP.
The 2023 induction class was finalized earlier this week by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors. It will be the eighth class inducted into the local hall, which currently includes 41 members.
The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame formed in 2011 as a nonprofit organization and honored its first induction class the following year.
The Hall of Fame’s display, which includes plaques for every inductee, is located at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. The Hall also has a display which includes the names of all inductees by class and also a listing of all the state championship teams from Glynn County’s high schools inside the Athletics Center at Glynn County Stadium.
To learn more about the Hall of Fame and its previous inductees, you can also visit the Hall of Fame website www.gcshof.com.