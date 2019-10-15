Both Glynn Academy and Brunswick High bullied their way into today’s second round of the Class 6A state softball tournament by trouncing their respective first round opponents.
The Red Terrors defeated Mount Zion 17-2 and 14-2 in the opening round to make their deepest playoff run since 2016 when they reached also reached the second round before losing to Harrison.
Now, Glynn will have to keep up with a stout River Ridge team. The Knights are currently 19-11 overall and 14-7 in the region and shut out Winder Barrow in the first round.
Glynn will have to find a way to score runs and keep River Ridge on defense. However, the Knights have solid pitching and know how to score runs as well. It’ll be a challenge for the Lady Terrors.
The Lady Terrors will need their ace pitcher to come out strong, hit her marks, and get some momentum going, and they will also need to get the bats hot. River Ridge can hurt a team if their bats go cold, and if the Lady Terrors want to continue, they’ll have to have a dominant performance.
Glynn Academy travels to Woodstock to take on River Ridge today with the first game beginning at 4 p.m. and the second game to come after.
The Lady Terrors look to keep their state championship hopes alive and upset the Knights.
As for Brunswick, the Pirates take on a tough Creekview squad.
The Grizzlies are 25-4 overall and 19-0 in region play. Brunswick has a tall order to achieve if it wants to make it past the second round.
The Pirates last made it this far in 2016, losing to River Ridge.
“Creekview is a solid program,” Brunswick coach Nicole Bailey said. “They’re going to hit the ball well, and they have good pitching. The biggest challenge we face against them will be their pitching. In this area, we don’t see many pitchers that throw over 55 consistently. Creekview is going to bring it in the lower 60s.”
Bailey said to get ready for the Grizzles’ tough pitching, and she had her team take some balls off the machine that fast to give the girls an idea of what speed they will see. She said the group also spent a lot of time with defense and perfecting it.
In the opening round, Brunswick defeated M.L. King 12-0 and 9-0. The Pirates found some hot bats and look to continue that into round two.
“Hitting is contagious, and it all starts with our leadoff batter,” Bailey said. “Alyssa (Giles), has done a great job setting the tone for our lineup. We also plan to play some small ball to keep the pressure on them.”
Brunswick’s pitching will also need to be on point against the Grizzles if the Pirates plan on surviving another round. Sophomore ace Erica Bentley will have to continue her hot streak from the opening round and hit her spots.
“We expect them to hit their spots and make the adjustments if any,” Bailey said. “The biggest part of our sport is being able to make adjustments mid-game or even mid-inning.”
Creekview is no pushover, and playing at their field will be a tall task for the Pirates. However, Bailey’s message to them is simple.
“We told them just to have fun,” Bailey said. “They would make school history moving onto the next round. We have to play our game, and that is to bring the intensity and fight for every pitch and every play.”
Brunswick High travels to Canton and takes on a tough Creekview team with the first game slated to begin at 5 p.m. and the second to follow shortly after as the Pirates look to hang on and stay alive in the state tournament.