The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Track and Field team traveled to Jefferson this past Friday and Saturday for the Georgia Recreation and Parks (GRPA) State Track and Field Finals. Glynn County athletes had to qualify for the state meet by placing in the top 3 at the district meet that was held in Camden County on April 16. Glynn County sent 34 athletes to Jefferson this year. Twelve-year-old Ava Mountain competed in the 11/12-year-old 1600 meter run and won a State Championship in the time of 5:33. Not only did Ava win the 1600m in that amazing time, she also broke the longest-standing state record for her age. Ava beat the 27-year-old record by eight seconds becoming the new record holder for the event. Following that win, Ruthie Akins then competed in the 1600m for the 13/14-year-olds and became a state champion in the time of 5:59.
Saturday’s competition started out great for Glynn County when Akins ran her 3200m race and finished in first place becoming a two-time state champion for the 2022 season. Throughout the day, Glynn County would see more athletes on the podium. Levi placed fourth in the boys 3200m for 13/14-year-olds, Dimarie Mangram finished third in standing jump for 7/8-year-olds, Ry’Lee Thomas finished third in standing jump (9/10-year-olds), Mackenzie Thomas was third in shot put (11/12-year-olds), Kaiden Diggs was a state runner-up in running long jump (13/14-year-olds).
Reaching the top of the podium and finishing with state championship titles were Mirachle Daniels who won the softball throw for 7/8 girls, Raylan Thomas was the state champion in standing jump for 9/10-year-olds, Semaj’Jay Fuller placed first and became a state champion in the 100m for 7/8-year-olds, while his teammates Malachi Morrell and Demetrius Frazier came in third and fourth in the same race.
“We had a really good year and good season at state in the distance,” track and field coordinator said Vanessa Booker. “We had some of our younger guys that have just come in and done well. Semaj’Jay Fuller is the state champ in the 100m and 200m and the 4x1 relay. Semaj’Jay comes from a long line of athletes and his dad was an outstanding football player at Brunswick High. He passed away in a boating accident a few years ago, so it was a special weekend for him to see as a little boy that he has a lot of the same abilities that his dad had. So it was a good weekend for him as well.”
The Glynn County Recreation athletes are coached by Langston Gamble, Jasmine Hubbard, Demetrius Frazier & Brianna Gipson (sprint), Amanda Kirkland (distance), Vandy and Juanita Richardson (field –throwing), Kregg & Yolanda Richardson (field – jumping). Track and Field is supervised and coordinated by program coordinator Booker.
Several athletes placed in the top eight and earned a spot on the podium. Athletes finishing in the top three are as follows:
Gold: Ava Mountain; 1600m and 800m — state records
Ruthie Akins; 1600m and 3200m
Mirachle Daniels; softball (7&8)
Raylin Thomas; standing long jump
Semaj’Jay Fuller; 100m, 200m, 4x100 relay
Malachi Morrell; 4x100 relay
Cooper Walker; 4x100 relay
Demetrius Frazier; 4x100 relay
Silver: McKinnley Thomas; 100m and running long jump
Kavien Diggs; running long jump
Chase Richardson; javelin
Demetrius Frazier; 50m
Zeylin Thomas; 100m
Bronze: Mackenize Thomas; shot put
Rylee Thomas; 50m and standing long jump
Malachi Morrell; 100m
Ashia Mountain; 200m
Zelyin Thomas; 200m, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay
Brody Marshall; 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay
Malik Thomas; 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay
Jacob Johnson; 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay