A dozen will dispatch from Glynn County this week with state championships on their minds as they travel to Macon for the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships.
Twenty-five wrestlers from Brunswick High and Glynn Academy competed at sectionals this past weekend, where the top four finishers in each weight class earned passage on to the Macon Centreplex.
Among the six Pirates and six Terrors to advance on, three did so as sectional champions.
Brunswick’s Anthony Lowe continued a monster junior season that has seen him rack up a 47-0 record in the 215-pound division while only being scored on once all year. A third-place finisher at state last year, Lowe defeated Gainesville’s Sky Niblett by a 6-2 decision in the first-place match at the sectional at Lanier High School.
Glynn Academy also produced a pair of sectional winners: Sophomore Jefferson Cuttino beat South Effingham’s Jacob Stellhorn in a 4-3 decision in the first-place match to improve to 40-5 at 126 this season, and junior Cade Morgan moved to 43-3 by topping Lakeside Evans’ Derek Counsel 4-2 in overtime. Both Terrors were also state qualifiers a year ago.
The Pirates had 113-pound sophomore Clayton Hicks (35-2) finish second at sectionals, as did 175-pound senior Sebastian Hutchinson (38-5), who will be making his third trip to the state championships. Junior Hunter Kegley (41-5) also finished second for the Terrors in the 120-pound weight class to advance on to Macon.
The lone girls wrestler from Glynn County to qualify for state was Glynn Academy’s Marigona Lau, who placed second at 125 at the sectional as a freshman.
Brunswick’s Comari Cone (36-3), Blake Etheridge (49-2) and River Creel (42-7) each took third at sectionals to earn their spot in Macon. Cone is a senior who will be making his third appearance at the state championships at 144 this season, Etheridge is a senior in the 157-pound division who finished fifth at state the past two years, and Creel is a junior who will make his second straight run at state at 285.
Rounding out the state qualifiers are Glynn Academy senior Lucas Ketcham — who makes his second appearance at 29-10 in the 215-pound division — and sophomore Liam Bee (33-9), who will make his state championships debut in the 106-pound division.
The GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships is set to begin Thursday.