DSC04831.jpg

Glynn Academy’s Jefferson Cuttino poses for a photo after winning the 126-pound weight class at the GHSA Class 6A Section B at Lanier High School.

 Provided photo

A dozen will dispatch from Glynn County this week with state championships on their minds as they travel to Macon for the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships.

Twenty-five wrestlers from Brunswick High and Glynn Academy competed at sectionals this past weekend, where the top four finishers in each weight class earned passage on to the Macon Centreplex.

