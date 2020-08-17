Glynn County Athletics released a new digital ticket policy Monday that will help promote social distancing and limit person-to-person contact through the physical exchange of cash.
Fans can go to gofan.co and search for either Glynn County or a specific school. Upon finding the correct game, tickets can be purchased and downloaded to a phone to present at the gate.
“Beginning for the 2020-21 school year, Glynn County Schools will begin implementing a card (and) mobile payment ticketing policy at all athletic events,” read a statement from the Glynn County athletic department. “Fans will be able to purchase tickets online through the Brunswick High or Glynn Academy Go Fan page or by presenting a debit/credit card (or mobile payment option) at the ticket gate. There is also a Glynn County Athletics Go Fan page for middle school tickets.”
Glynn County Athletics believes the new ticketing policy will make for a more efficient and professional ticket gate while enhancing the fan experience as purchased tickets can be shared through email or text without standing in line.
Ticket takers will be positioned at designated locations at Glynn County Stadium to help fans purchase tickets using an iPad.
Although fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online prior to reaching the facility, the Glynn County Schools’ athletic department will continue to accept cash or checks at all games. Beginning Sept. 1, GCS will also accept credit cards at all high school games.
Glynn County announced July 31 it would limit fans to 40 percent of venue capacity for now.
For ticket prices, visit www.glynncountyathletics.com.