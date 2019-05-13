Brunswick High and Glynn Academy each represented Glynn County in the 2019 GHSA Track and Field 5A and 6A State Meet last week at Carrolton High School. The event lasted from Thursday to Saturday.
Glynn Academy’s girls and boys track team found some success as the Red Terrors had top-10 finishes in eight different events.
Brunswick High had two individuals, Mia Colucci, and Makaila Brown qualify for state as well. Brown finished 15th in the girls shot put with a 32-11.75 and finished 14th in the triple jump with a 35-2.25.
Colucci participated in the girls 1600 and 3200-meter runs. She finished 14th in the 1600 completing the event in 5:38.75. Colucci placed 13th in the 3200 with a time of 12:56.98.
In the field events, the Red Terrors racked up four top-ten finishes including top-five finishes in the girls high jump and the boys shot put and long jump.
Glynn Academy’s Zoesha Smith placed fourth in the girls high jump. She finished the event jumping 5-04.00 once on two tries. Smith attempted 5-06 but couldn’t find a way to land clean. She placed fourth behind Dunwoody’s Jahvene Walder because Walder made the 5-02 jump on the second try, where it took Smith three times.
Marlone Taylor finished third in the boys shot put as he threw it 54-9.50 feet. He also finished 13th in the discus throw with a 137-03.
Quantavious Bostic finished fifth with a 22-11.50 in the long jump for Glynn Academy. He gave the Red Terrors its third top-five finish in the field events.
Aldre Jackson tied for ninth place in the high jump with a 6-02. He tied with Gainesville’s Juan Cavazos. Jackson would have placed higher if he completed his six-foot jump on the first attempt instead of the second.
Jackson placed 14th with a 42-03 in the triple jump as well.
Glynn Academy continued its success in the track events as well. The Red Terrors finished second in the 4x100 meter relay as the group finished the event in 41.72 in the finals.
Jaiden Miller, Nolan Grant, Jaloren Coleman, and Quantavious Bostic were the top four guys for the relay while Aldre Jackson and Elijuan Singleton were the two alternates.
As for the 4x400 meter relay, the Red Terrors finished 10th with a time of 3:22:55. They missed the finals cut by less than four seconds. The boys who ran on this team were Jaloren Coleman, Elijuan Singleton, Aldre Jackson, and Jaiden Miller. Terrance Lewis and Quantavious Bostic were the two alternates.
Bostic finished seventh in the 100-meter dash with a 10.99 time. He placed 13th in the 200-meter dash with a 22.46, just missing the cut for the finals.
Singleton finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.07 and 13th in the 300-meter hurdles with a 41.30.
Glynn Academy boy’s track and field team finished eighth overall in the Men Class 6A team rankings with 27 points.