Twenty-four students from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and Frederica Academy received honors during the 2019 Ambassadors Event at Brunswick High on Saturday night from the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.
These 24 students received honors for being outstanding senior student-athletes. Eight students from each school were chosen for excelling academically and athletically during their time as a student.
The Hall of Fame began the Ambassadors program in 2014 and started presenting scholarships for deserving student-athletes in 2015. In years past. One athlete from each school received a $1,000 award to use toward college expenses.
This year, the Hall of Fame increased its scholarship allotment so a boy and girl from each school could get the $1,000 scholarship.
“It was another great night for the Hall of Fame, and also our local athletic community,” Hall of Fame president Kevin Price said. “Our board of directors appreciates all those who came out and all those who have supported this particular event. And this group of student-athletes that was honored Saturday was without question an impressive group.”
The 2019 scholarship winners from Brunswick High were Mia Colucci and Trace Insalaco.
Colucci ran for the cross country and track team during her time as a Pirate while Insalaco was a member of the wrestling team.
Glynn Academy’s scholarship winners were Sam Wagner and Chmaiya Miller. Wagner played on the football team, and Miller played on the basketball team and ran track.
Frederica’s scholarship winners were Armani Johnson and Harry Veal. Johnson was a member of the cheerleading squad and soccer team. She also played on the basketball team up until her junior year. Veal played football, basketball, and baseball during his time as a Knight.
The Hall invited all of the Ambassadors and their guests to a reception before the ceremony in Brunswick’s auditorium.
This year's featured speaker was former Virginia Tech head basketball coach and current ESPN college basketball analyst, Seth Greenberg. He spoke to the student-athletes about succeeding beyond high school and overcoming adversities life will throw at them.
Greenberg used real-life situations that he has encountered in his professional career as a coach.
He pointed out this year’s Final Four in college basketball and how those teams overcame adversities to reach the marquee event in men’s basketball.
Greenberg was impressed by the Ambassadors accomplishments and praised their parents for instilling those qualities in them to make them stand out among their peers.
The Hall of Fame started the Ambassadors program as a community outreach initiative to recognize senior athletes closing out their high school careers.
However, the program was also started for middle school athletes and high school athletes to attend and hear the message by the guest speaker in hopes they will be inspired to strive for success in the classroom, and in the sports, they play.
“We’re going to keep working to make this a nice event, and we are going to keep talking to the coaches and the kids and try to keep the crowd size growing,” Price said. “We are going to keep trying to bring in quality speakers like Coach Greenberg and want the room full of young people to hear their message. We hope the administrators, coaches, and teachers who work with the kids on a daily basis will support this event going forward and help us fill the seats. That’s the goal.”
The 24 student-athletes awarded from the three schools are listed below separated by what school they attended.
GLYNN ACADEMY
Harrison Akridge: cross country/track and field
Henry Jamieson: baseball
Jaquarius R. Middlebrooks: football/wrestling
Chmaiya Miller *scholarship winner*: basketball/track and field
Rebecca Riden: cross country/basketball/track and field
Marlon Taylor: football/track and field
Sam Wagner *scholarship winner*: football
Shane Wells: football
BRUNSWICK HIGH
Mia Colucci *scholarship winner*: cross country/track and field
Jonathan Kirkland: cross country/ track and field
Trace Insalaco *scholarship winner*: wrestling
Warren McClendon Jr.: football
Nyree Moody: basketball/track
Taylor Palmer: golf
Dalton Pender: cross country/track and field
Carri Sturm: soccer/tennis/cross country
FREDERICA ACADEMY
Alastair Campbell: tennis/cross country
Riley Derrick: basketball
Armani Johnson *scholarship winner*: soccer/track and field/cheer
Ryan McHugh: golf/swim
Jadyn Scott: basketball/track
Michael Tindle: football/golf
Harry Veal *scholarship winner*: football/basketball/baseball
Kate Worthley: swim/cheer/tennis