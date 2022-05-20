The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors announce the student-athletes who make up its Ambassadors group for the Class of 2022.
These graduating seniors from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and Frederica Academy are the ninth Ambassadors group the Hall of Fame has honored as part of its community outreach program started back in 2014.
Near the end of each school year, the Hall of Fame works in conjunction with the three local high schools to identify senior athletes who have excelled both academically and athletically while participating in athletics at their respective schools.
Since the inception of the Ambassadors program, the Hall of Fame has honored nearly 200 student-athletes from the three local high schools.
With generous support from several donors, the Hall of Fame has been fortunate to award scholarships to 36 student-athletes since a scholarship component was added to the program in the second year of its existence.
Eight student-athletes — four girls and four boys — have been named from each local high school this year. One boy and one girl from each school have been selected for a $500 scholarship award.
Hall of Fame president Kevin Price praised the 2022 Ambassadors for their accomplishments.
“As always, these student-athletes are an impressive group,” Price said. “Our board of directors, we are always amazed at the many accomplishments of these kids. Yes, they have excelled in their sports, but they also have excelled academically, and they are very much involved in their schools in a lot of other ways which is always good to see. They are well-rounded individuals, high-achieving kids who put in the time to do well in the athletic and academic arenas while branching out and doing other things as well.
“At the end of the day, it’s really easy to understand why they have had the success they have had in the sports they play and why they have helped their teams in the ways they have. We certainly wish all these kids the best as they move on and continue to represent our community as their athletic and academic careers take them to other places.”
For more information on the Hall of Fame, the Ambassadors Program and a list of past Ambassadors, please visit www.GCSHOF.com.
Brunswick High
Yasaira Bosquez-Chable (Scholarship Recipient)
Bosquez-Chable played volleyball and soccer all four years at Brunswick High. She served as team captain in both her junior and senior years. In soccer, she played on the varsity level since the ninth grade.
Bosquez-Chable is a member of the student council, National Honor Society, and the Key Club. She has a 4.0 GPA and will be attending Berry College.
Kanaya Charlton
Charlton played football, wrestled, and competed for the track and field team during his time at Brunswick High.
Charlton anchored the Brunswick offensive line this past season while helping the Pirates to an unbeaten regular season, a region championship and an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs.
A three-star prospect, the all-region and all-state lineman committed to Florida State just prior to his senior year. He signed with the Seminoles in December and early enrolled at FSU in January after graduating from BHS with a 3.81 GPA.
Emma Counts
Counts played soccer while attending Brunswick High. She is a three-time all-region selection for the Lady Pirates and led the team in goals and assists for the last three years. She was the team captain this year.
Counts is currently ranked fourth in the 2022 graduating class and has a 4.57 GPA. She has been a member of the student council since her freshman year. She is a member of NHS and will attend the University of Georgia in the fall.
Shakardia Cowart
Cowart played basketball all four years at Brunswick High and as a freshman earned the Rookie of the Year for the Lady Pirates.
As a junior, she was named the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame Player of the Game in the second City Championship Game against Glynn Academy.
Serving as a captain for her junior and senior seasons, she was a key member of the BHS team which won the region championship and advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. She was an all-region selection three times.
Cowart has a 3.8 GPA and will be attending East Georgia State College to play basketball.
LyZavia Holloway
Holloway played tennis while attending Brunswick High, serving as captain this season and won the most games.
She was a member of the BHS band, playing the saxophone, and was drum major for the Marching Pirates this past season.
Holloway maintained all A’s throughout high school, being a member of Beta Club and NHS.
She plans to attend Valdosta State University and major in biology and minor in criminal justice.
Kyle Lodise
A four-year starter for the Brunswick High baseball team, Lodise was named Defensive Player of the Year his freshman season.
The Pirates gave him the honor of season MVP, and was named a member of the 100-point club by the team. He was named to the Georgia Dugout Club’s preseason all-state team.
Lodise was named Player of the Game several times by 912 Sports during its Golden Isles Baseball broadcasts of BHS games.
He will graduate with a 3.67 GPA and signed a baseball scholarship with Augusta University.
Binh Nhien Do
Nhien Do participated in four sports during his time at Brunswick High including cross country, swimming, soccer, and track and field.
He holds two school records in the 1,600-meter and 2,000-meter steeplechase events in track.
Nhien Do is a member of NHS and Future Business Leaders of America.
Committed to Augusta University, Nhien Do plans to run for the cross country and track teams. He will pursue a degree in biology and pre-med.
Staffon Stanley (Scholarship Recipient)
Stanley played football and wrestled while attending Brunswick High.
He competed with the Brunswick wrestling team all four years in high school, earning an all-state selection, two-time region champion, and team captain. He helped the Pirates to two region championships and a third- and fourth-place finish at state.
Playing linebacker for the last two years for the BHS football team, Stanley was a team captain and a first-team all-region pick, helping the Pirates to an unbeaten regular season and a region title this past fall.
Stanley holds a 3.7 GPA while taking Honors and Advanced Placement courses. He will attend Georgia State University.
Glynn Academy
Montana Jackson
Jackson played both volleyball and golf while attending Glynn Academy.
Playing for the Lady Terrors, Jackson trained and competed with the Jacksonville Juniors Volleyball Club and played internationally in places like Greece, Croatia, Spain, and Portugal.
Jackson holds a 4.51 GPA while taking AP and dual enrollment classes.
She served as the vice president of communications for the Georgia Hispanic Organization Promoting Education. After the deaths of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, she participated in a march in Jacksonville to bring attention to the injustice of systemic racism.
Jackson was nominated to participate in Youth Leadership Glynn and has volunteered at the local hospital, with beach cleanups and with fundraisers that promote awareness on issues like breast cancer and Alzheimer’s.
She will attend Emory University, where she will play volleyball, with plans to major in anthropology and human biology.
Akirria Mountain
Mountain played basketball at Glynn Academy all four years and participated in cheerleading as a freshman, and track and field her freshman and senior years.
With the Lady Terrors basketball team, she was a member of two region championship teams and played for Glynn’s state runner-up team in the 2020 season. Mountain was the starting point guard as a junior and senior, leading the team in scoring her senior season with 16 points per game and a season-high 31 points. She was voted to the all-region team after the season.
She holds a 4.1 GPA while taking dual-enrollment courses as well as Honors and AP classes. She is an NHS member and a member of DECA and GA Cultures. She was the Exchange Club Student of the Month in March and was voted Best All-Around in the senior class.
Her community service work includes volunteering with Manna House. She is active in Saint Andrews CME Church.
Mountain plans to attend Kennesaw State University and major in exercise science.
Tyson Rooks
Rooks lettered in all four sports while attending Glynn Academy including basketball, track and field, football, and tennis.
He played football for the first time this past season for the Red Terrors, excelling as a wide receiver and defensive back earning all-region honors. He received several scholarship offers after the season and chose to sign with the University of Illinois.
In basketball, Rooks made second-team all-region as a sophomore and junior and was named to the first-team this year after averaging 17 points and 7 rebounds a game for the Terrors. He was named the Large-School Player of the Year in Southeast Georgia by 912 Sports.
Rooks joined the GA track and field team for his junior and senior campaigns, finishing sixth in the state last year in the high jump.
Holding a 3.7 GPA, Rooks plans to major in sports medicine at Illinois.
Dreshawn Stevens (Scholarship Recipient)
Stevens played football at Glynn Academy for four years while participating in basketball two years and track and field for two years. He had a breakout year in football as a senior linebacker for the Red Terrors this past fall and led the team with six sacks.
Stevens was named honorable-mention all-region after the 2021 season.
He holds a 4.1 GPA while taking Honors and AP courses and is a member of NHS and DECA. He was the Rotary Club Student of the Month in January and the Golden Rule Student of the Month last September. He volunteers with Sparrows Nest and the Humane Society.
Stevens signed a football scholarship with Berry College and plans to major in veterinary science/animal science.
Kamila Vicente
Vicente played softball while attending Glynn Academy.
This fall, she pitched 122 innings for the Lady Terrors and recorded 179 strikeouts while finishing the season with a 1.55 ERA. She was named first-team all-region and was a candidate for region Pitcher of the Year. She was named the All-Area MVP and was awarded Student-Athlete of the Week by 912 Sports during the season.
Vicente played for the Puerto Rico Junior National Team in the first Junior Pan Am Games in Columbia, Puerto Rico, where she won a bronze medal. Kamila pitched a shutout while recording 11 strikeouts in a win over Brazil to help Puerto Rico advance to medal play. She closed out wins over Venezuela and Peru.
Vicente holds a 3.6 GPA and has signed a softball scholarship with the University of South Carolina — Upstate. She eventually plans to go to dental school to become an orthodontist.
Jackson Wakeland
Wakeland has participated in three sports at Glynn Academy including wrestling, football, and track and field.
Wakeland was a two-time state champion in wrestling, winning the state crown in his weight class as both a junior and a senior. He won first and second in Spartan National Wrestling. He was named team MVP, 912 Sports Student-Athlete of the Month, and was a team captain for the Terrors.
He holds a 4.3 GPA while taking Honors, AP, and dual enrollment classes. He was named an Outstanding Senior and was recognized as an Exchange Club Student of the Month.
Wakeland is a member of NHS, Beta Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is involved with 707 Ministry and the Gathering Place and is a member of Community Church St. Simons.
He will attend Liberty University and wrestle for the school where he plans to study zoology and environmental biology.
John Wise Long
Wise Long played baseball while attending Glynn Academy.
He played all four years for the Red Terrors but saw his junior year-end early in the season when he had to have Tommy John surgery. Glynn went on to make the state quarterfinals.
His senior season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear while running the bases in the 12th game of the season. The Terrors finished second in Region 2-6A for a second straight season, reaching the second round of the state playoffs. Wise Long was batting .520 with a home run for the 11-0 Terrors when he got hurt.
He holds a 4.23 GPA while taking AP courses. He is a member of NHS and Beta Club and several other school organizations. He has enjoyed volunteering with Buddy Ball and interacting with special-needs students. He is active with the Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons.
Wise Long signed a baseball scholarship with the University of North Carolina.
Lilly Wood (Scholarship Recipient)
Wood played three sports while at Glynn Academy including volleyball, basketball, and soccer.
As a senior, she was co-captain of both the girl’s volleyball and soccer teams. In volleyball, she was named first-team all-region as a junior and senior, capturing Defensive Player of the Year for the region as a senior. Wood was named a 912 Sports Athlete of the Week for volleyball.
Wood holds a 4.4 GPA while taking dual-enrollment courses and AP courses. She was named an Outstanding Senior and was chosen as an Exchange Club Student of the Month during the school year.
Wood is a member of NHS, Beta Club, and Spirit Club. She is an active leader in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Terror Buddies. She volunteers with Hope 1312 Collective and Beloved ministries. She is active in her church youth group.
She will attend the University of Georgia and plans to major in biology.
Frederica Academy
Merrill Been
Been played tennis and ran cross country for Frederica Academy. In cross country, she lettered four years and helped the Lady Knights to four region championships, a second-place finish at state, and a third-place finish.
Been earned five letters in tennis, serving as team co-captain and the No. 1 singles player this season. She helped Frederica to a state title in 2021 and was twice the region champ and twice the region runner-up. She was voted an all-state player in her junior and senior seasons.
Been made the Head of School List for making all A’s throughout high school. She is a member of the NHS and earned an AP Scholar Award.
She is a member of Pirates of the Spanish Main, Health and Wellness Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Humane Society Teen Board. She volunteers for Second Harvest and Relay for Life.
Been will attend the University of Tennessee and major in business.
Roy Boyd
Boyd played golf for Frederica Academy and earned five letters while playing one year of tennis as a senior.
He helped the Knights to a state championship in 2019 and a pair of runner-up finishes in the state tournament. Roy was an all-region and all-state selection for the Knights.
Boyd is a member of the NHS and earned AP Scholar with Distinction and made the Head of School List for straight A’s throughout high school.
Boyd will attend Princeton University.
Josephine Brock
Brock played soccer, basketball and ran cross country at Frederica Academy. She won five letters in soccer, four in cross country, and two in basketball. She served as team co-captain in soccer and cross country.
She was voted all-region in cross country and soccer multiple times and was an all-state pick in soccer for the Lady Knights.
Brock is a member of the NHS earned AP Scholar with Distinction and made the Head of Schools List for making straight A’s throughout high school.
She is a member of Pirates of the Spanish Main, Honor Council and a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership delegate.
Brock will attend the University of Georgia and major in biological sciences while concentrating in marine science.
Adam Elsharkawi
Elsharkawi has been a member of the Frederica Academy tennis team for five years and will graduate as the valedictorian of the 2022 senior class.
This spring, he won the region singles championship and was voted to the all-region team while serving as team captain. As a junior, he won the region singles title and reached the state quarterfinals. He was the region runner-up as a freshman and reached the state quarterfinals that season.
His academic honors include being a National Merit Semifinalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, Georgia Certificate of Merit Scholar, and having the highest academic average in three of his four years in his class at Frederica.
Elsharkawi had several full scholarship opportunities and chose to attend Northwestern University where he plans to major in biomedical engineering.
Andrew Kaminer
Kaminer competed in swimming, track and field, cross country, and tennis for Frederica, earning four letters in track while receiving five in the other three sports.
In tennis, he played for a region championship team and a state runner-up team. He was the region runner-up in singles as a junior.
In cross country, he was named all-region three times and all-state twice while helping the Knights to a state runner-up finish as a senior. He was the region champion in the one- and two-mile runs as a senior while winning the state in two-mile and placing third in the mile.
Kaminer set school records in the mile, 2-mile, and 5,000-meter runs. He was named the Brunswick News Runner of the Year this past fall.
In swimming, he helped a Frederica relay team to a fifth-place finish at state.
He is a member of the NHS and earned the Georgia Certificate of Merit, AP Scholar with Distinction, and AP Scholar with Honors.
Kaminer will attend Georgia Tech and major in computer science.
Bryce Reilly (Scholarship Recipient)
Reilly played football, basketball, and soccer for Frederica Academy. He was a four-year letter winner and starter in football while serving as team captain. Bryce played on the 2018 GISA state championship team and the 2020 state- runner-up team. He was a two-time all-region pick for the Knights.
In basketball, he was a team captain, four-year letter winner, and three-year starter. He played for a region championship team in 2020 and an Elite 8 team this past season. Bryce made all-region as a sophomore and senior.
In soccer, he started all four years, earning four letters and was a co-captain of the team. The Knights were the state runners-up in 2021. Reilly was named all-region three times and all-state twice.
His academic honors include making the Head of School List for making All A’s, winning the Spanish 3 Teachers Award, and the FCA Champion of Character Award.
Reilly is an NHS member and is active in the Finance and Investments Club, World Language and Culture Club, 707 Group, and the Health and Wellness Club while serving as President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Vice President of the Student Council.
He will attend the University of Georgia and plans to major in business and finance.
Ellie Runyan (Scholarship Recipient)
Runyan played soccer at Frederica Academy and ran for the cross country team. A standout for the cross country team, she was a two-time girl’s individual state champion while leading the Lady Knights to a runner-up team finish as a junior and a state championship as a senior. She was named the Brunswick News Runner of the Year this past fall.
Runyan was named all-state three times and all-region five times while winning two individual region championships.
In soccer, she was captain of the state runner-up team and was a four-time all-region and all-state selection.
Her academic achievements include taking the Honors curriculum in advanced math, advanced science, advanced English, and advanced Spanish. She is a member of NHS and the National Spanish Honor Society. She is a member of the Health and Wellness Club, Math Team, Humane Society Teen Board, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, United Way Teen Board, and a student council representative.
She serves as a volunteer for Southeast Georgia Health System, St. Simons and Brunswick Library, and Manna House.
Runyan will attend Auburn University and plans to major in biological sciences.
Katelyn Sitz
Sitz played basketball and soccer for Frederica Academy while running cross country. In basketball, she lettered four times and served as team captain as a senior. In cross country, she earned four letters, made all-region four times, and was an all-state selection as a senior after finishing fifth at the state meet.
In soccer, Sitz earned four letters, helped Frederica win four region titles, and finished second in the state as a junior.
She has been on the Head of School List for making straight A’s throughout high school. She is a member of the NHS, National Spanish Honor Society, and earned an AP Scholar Award.
She is a member of the Pirates of the Spanish Main, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Humane Society Teen Board. She is vice president of the World Language and Culture Club and secretary of the Cultural Awareness Club while volunteering with Kids Can Fish and Sports 4 Us.
Sitz will attend the University of Georgia and major in biology with a focus on pre-med.