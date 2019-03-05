The Glynn County 10U girls basketball team fell short of a championship this past weekend, losing to Habersham County 31-25 in the second round of the Class B state tournament in Tifton.
To get to the state level, Glynn County had to first win the in the Class B District 2 tournament, and it started its task with a 24-15 victory over Wayne County powered by the scoring tandem of Jayden Davis and Makenzie Dart. Glynn County ended the game on a 12-4 run to secure a seat in the district finals against host Liberty County.
Timely rebounds and a stellar defense kept Liberty in check until Davis, Dart, and Alyssa Latta ended up in foul trouble for Glynn, giving way for a comeback attempt.
With less than seven seconds remaining and Glynn clutching to a three-point lead, Liberty was poised to press, deep in their side of the court, but guard Samyya Gilbert found Davis on the inbound pass and she coasted to the Glynn County basket for a last score, upsetting Liberty 25-20 and to win the 10U girls district championship for the first time in history.
“She [Gilbert] hasn’t even turned 9 yet, and made a big contribution to helping us win the tournament,” said Glynn County head coach Eric Williams. “I look for her to get stronger and make a big name for herself.”
Traveling to the state tournament, the Glynn County Girls were surrounded with support from parents, siblings, coaches from other Glynn teams, and a host of friends and family members cheering them on.
Glynn County was matched up against Tift County in the first round of the state tournament, and it came out on top behind strong performance’s from Aniyah Tippins, Faith Jernigan, Dart, Davis, and Latta to set up the game against Habersham.
Tippins had another big game in the second round, finishing with 16-points, but it was not enough as Glynn fell 31-25.
“This was probably the best core group of girls Glynn County has seen in a long time,” Williams said of the team. “They played hard, and the work payed off with a district title. It also helps to have a strong, passionate group of parents as well.”