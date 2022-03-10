The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department made history this past weekend — twice.
The department saw its 8U boys and 12U girls become the first youth basketball teams in the county to win state championships.
Coming off football state championships at the 8U and 12U level this fall, the GCRPD had three teams win their respective district basketball tournaments to advance to state tournaments March 4-5: the 8U boys, 10U girls, and 12U girls.
The 8U and 12U competitions were held in Murray County, while the 10U all-star team traveled to Gordon County, and each of the three teams faced a pool play game Friday to determine seeding the following day.
Glynn County’s 10U girls dropped their pool game, and were eliminated from the tournament in a 19-16 loss in the the first round Saturday. The 8U boys and 12U girls, however, both won their seeding games and continued to ride the momentum.
Playing in the single elimination tournament to determine the winner of the Class B State Championship, an 8U boys team made up of Jalen Bailey, Amir Byrd, Kensley Jackson, Isaiah Johnson, Charles McDonald, Johnathan Roberts, Chance Sapp, Breland Smith, Nicholas Stevens and Cory Wheeler, and coached by David Bailey and Johnathan Roberts, edged Calhoun 44-41 in the first round before rolling past Villa Rica 42-27 to advance to the title game, where Elbert County awaited.
Elbert County won its two previous games in the bracket by a combined score of 73-22, but the Glynn County buzzsaw would not be stopped, defeating its opponent 46-27 to claim the county’s first basketball state championship.
After winning their pool game, the Glynn County 12U girls pulled out a 36-34 nail-biter over Habersham County before edging Sumter County 59-55 to secure its spot in the championship game.
Host Murray County had a bye in the first round and handled Thomson-McDuffie by 20 points in the semifinals, but a battle-tested Glynn County 12U girls team consisting of Truly Campbell, Samyya Gilbert, Michiah Harper, Mileah Harper, Daelynn House, Ashia Mountain, Ava Mountain, McKenzie Thomas, Aja Tillman and Lauryn Walker, and coached by Manyonna Mountain and Seglenda Hart, won another close contest 42-36 in the title game.
But the 12U girls aren’t done yet. Now, they’ve got bragging rights to play for when they compete in the Border Wars this weekend in Augusta against the South Carolina Recreation and Parks state champions.
Both the Glynn County Recreation and Parks state champions will be honored in front of the Board of Commissioners meeting this upcoming Thursday.