Athletes from Glynn County brought 31 medals back home from the Region 2-6A track and field championships Wednesday in Hinesville.
Richmond Hill won both the boys and girls team titles, but Brunswick High and Glynn Academy had plenty of standout performances throughout the meet. The Pirates won six gold medals, seven silvers, and five bronze medals while the Terrors captured four golds, five silvers, and four bronze finishes.
Of the local athletes competing in the region championships, no one earned more gold medals than Brunswick‘s Akeelah Bryan, who won the girls 100m dash (12.50) and the long jump (16-8) in addition to the 4x100m relay (50.22) as part of a lineup that included Shamya Flanders, Rihanna Smith and Nijai Story.
Bryan, The News’ reigning Girls Track MVP, also finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5-2, which was good for fourth place at the Class 6A state championships for the sophomore a year ago.
Glynn Academy’s Atticus Halley also walked away from the region meet with multiple gold medals, winning the boys 800m run with a time of 2:02.15, and competing for the first place 4x800m relay team, which along with Cole Albright, Joseph Barnes, and Cedric King, finished in 8:27.93.
For the Brunswick boys, Nick Gray captured gold with a run of 14.89 in the 110m hurdles (Glynn’s Jakalie Burns took silver with a time of 15.56) before going on to notch silver in the 300m hurdles in 40.79.
Alexander Salgado also won gold for the Pirates’ boys in pole vault, clearing 11 feet, six inches, and Riyon Rankin rounded out Brunswick’s gold medal tally, recording the only performance at the region championships to meet the MileSplit US First Team standard with a high jump of 7 feet. Terrors’ high jumper Tyson Rooks placed third with a height of 6-feet, 2 inches.
Glynn Academy saw back-to-back state champion wrestler Jackson Wakeland finish first in the discus throw with a toss of 144-2 — beating out a second-place throw of 142-0 by Brunswick’s Jamal Meriweather — and Zech Ellis claimed gold in shot put with a throw of 48-11.
Ellis, along with Tyrik Edwards, Joshua Gibbons and Greg Peacock, placed third in the boys 4x100m relay in 44.38. Brunswick’s team placed second in the boys 4x100m relay with a time of 44.24.
The Brunswick boys relay team also finished second in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:32.57, as did the Pirates girls 4x800m relay team in 10:42.12.
Anthony Kirksey earned a silver medal for the Terrors in the boys long jump with a distance of 20-8.50, and he took home the bronze with a triple jump of 42-3.25 — his teammate Elijah Melford taking second in the event with a distance of 42-11.75.
Chris Neal finished second in the boys 400m run for Glynn in 50.46, and he was joined Rooks, Halley and Dreshawn Stevens on the boys 4x400m relay team with a time of 3:27.47.
Flanders’ time of 58.67 in the girls 400m run rounded out Brunswick’s list of silver medalists in addition to her bronze high jump of 5-feet, 2-inches.
The Pirates’ Devon Cummings took third in both the boys 110m hurdles (15.70) and the 300m hurdles (41.22), and Andrew Magalsk earned bronze with a distance of 44-4.50 in the shot put.
Vivian Lawless earned Brunswick its first ever medal in the girls pole vault, clearing 8-6 for the bronze, and Glynn Academy’s Lexi Alberson finished third in the girls 800m run with a time of 2:34.11.
As a team, the Richmond Hill boys won the region title with 172 points, beating out second-place Glynn Academy’s total of 135, which edged third-place Brunswick at 133.
The Richmond Hill girls ran away with first at 206 points to Statesboro’s 106. South Effingham’s girls placed third with 97 points, Brunswick was fourth with 94 points, and Glynn Academy finished seventh with 29 points.