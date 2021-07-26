The 2021-22 fall semester is right around the corner, and thus, Glynn County Athletics season tickets and all-sports passes are set to go on sale Thursday.
Tickets and passes for Brunswick High and Glynn Academy football, softball, volleyball and cross country can be purchased at Glynn County Stadium Athletic Center on Community Action Drive.
“We are very excited to begin the 2021-22 school year,” said Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters. “Our softball, volleyball, football and cross country teams are working hard to prepare for their seasons this fall. Our kids, coaches, staff, and administration works extremely hard to provide competitive programs within the Glynn County School System.
“However, all of the hard work does not pay off without the support of our community here in Glynn County.”
Season tickets for Brunswick football cost $60 and include admission into the home scrimmage, four regular season games, and the City Championship. A Pirates all-sports pass is $125 and includes all BHS home games, JV and varsity, for every sport.
Glynn Academy football’s season tickets cost $70 for admission to the home scrimmage and six regular season games — including the City Championship. The Terrors’ all-sports pass is $135.
The athletic department also offers a VIP all-sports pass which grants admission to every home game in Glynn County at any middle school or high school for $180.
“Athletics is self-sufficient,” Waters said. “We do not receive any tax funds. We depend on our sponsorships as well as our funds collected at our ticket gates to pay for equipment, uniforms, transportation, field maintenance and officials.
“I encourage the Glynn County community to purchase season tickets or all-sports passes. If not, please come out and enjoy a game. Our student athletes and our coaches would love to see you at a game this fall.”