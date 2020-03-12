There will be no athletic games or practices in Glynn County for the foreseeable future.
Following a statement by Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday afternoon, the Georgia High School Association released a statement recommending its members postpone spring sports indefinitely due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, and Glynn County Schools will oblige.
Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters said the decision was made around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Based on the statement from the governor, and based on the recommendation from Georgia High School, Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and all of our middle schools are canceling all athletic practices and games indefinitely,” said Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters on Thursday evening. ”With the situation being so fluid, it’s hard to put a timetable on when we may be able to practice and play, but we’ll be monitoring everything daily.”
The GHSA announced the postponement of the state literary competitions to be held March 14 and 21, but it left the final decision regarding spring sports in the hands of each respective school.
“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,” said GHSA executive director Dr. Robin Hines. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”
Brunswick and Glynn Academy’s region mates Bradwell Institute, Effingham County, and Richmond Hill have also canceled its athletic events. Waters cited the safety of fans, parents, players, coaches, and officials as the catalyst for the decision.
The GHSA will suspend operations for at least two weeks with Hines promising an update by the close of business on March 27.
Waters felt two weeks was an acceptable amount of time to wait before reassessing the situation, but an immediate return to action at that point seems unlikely.
“In the back of my head, that’s kind of the timetable I’m thinking about, just as far as coming back and reevaluating where things are, but at this point we don’t have a definite timetable,” Waters said. “I think two weeks is a good measuring point to reevaluate everything, but with sports, you just can’t come back and play right away because you’ve got pitchers who their arms will be out of shape, you’ve got athletes that will be out of condition. We’re hoping if we can come back and play, we’ll have a few days to practice and get ready… But that’s all wishful thinking right now.”