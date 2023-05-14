Riyon Rankin’s record-breaking performance headlined a busy weekend from Glynn County athletes at the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field State Championships in Rome.
Rankin won his second consecutive high jump state championship with a 7-3.75 jump that broke the state record of 7-3.5 set by Dothel Edwards in 1983. The Brunswick High senior’s mark is best in the nation this season.
The Pirates’ boys competed in 14 total events at state after winning the program’s first region title since 1990. Daron Monroe placed seventh in the high jump with a leap of 6-4, and he finished ninth in the long jump with a distance of 20-09.50.
Monroe also competed with Antwan Kirk, Tavion Gadson and Zae Harrison to place 10th in the 4x400m relay with a personal record of 3:24.00, as well as teaming with Kirk, Jeremiah Burler and Zion Rauls to finish 15th in 4x200m relay in a time of 1:30.72.
In addition to his legs in the relays, Kirk ran the 400m dash, finish 16th — first among freshman — with a time of 51.71.
Kavon Hill finished seventh in the long jump with a distance of 21-03.25, and his distance of 43-03 placed him 14th in the triple jump. Devon Cummings placed 11th in the 110m hurdles in 15.41 and 14th in the 300m hurdles in 41.15.
J’Shawn Towns placed 12th in discus (131-03), Daniel Zamudio was 15th in the 3200m run (10:25.44), and Andrew Magalski finished 16th in the shot put (44-03.50).
The Brunswick girls sent its 4x100m relay team of Rihanna Smith, Shamya Flanders, Tamaya Elkins and Kymani Fuller to state as well, and the group finished 12th with a time of 49.50.
Glynn Academy’s Sophie Speirs, Lacey Reedy, Lexi Alberson and Kelsey Lewis ran the girls’ 4x800m relay, placing 10th with a time of 10:16.70. Alberson and Speirs also competed in the 800m run, the former finishing 15th in 20:30.05, and the latter 16th in 2:31.24.
Representing the Glynn Academy boys were Maxwell Wakeland, who placed 14th in the 1600m run in a time of 4:33.92, and Peyton Parker, who was 13th in the discus with a throw of 130-06.