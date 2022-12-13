The Glynn County All-Star Football team dominated the state to capture its second consecutive state title and third in the last four years.
Known as the Red Death, the 12U Georgia Recreation and Parks Association team had to go through districts and regionals to reach the championship game in Carrolton.
Playing in single-elimination games, the Red Death played their district game against Liberty County at the North Glynn Complex where they won 22-0. A few days later, the team played between the bricks against Camden County and blew them out of the water, winning 56-0 to book a trip for the south regionals in Tifton.
Playing on back-to-back days in early December, the Red Death knocked off Sumter County (40-0 and Effingham County (46-0) to become the South Regional Champions.
Facing off against Union City, the North Regional Champions last weekend, the Red Death came out early to showcase their dominance. Never letting up, the team led 40-0 entering the second half, forcing a running clock. Not allowing the clock to stop them from having fun, the Red Death ended the game with a 56-0 victory to become back-to-back state champions.
In the five games the teams played in the postseason, they outscored their opponents 220-0.
Another Glynn County team represented the area in the All-Star Championship game, as the Sharks (a team of 8U’s) won the district and south regionals to reach Carrolton.
Going head to head against Carrolton’s 8U All-Star team, the Sharks found themselves down 26-12 entering the second half.
Not letting the score stop them from enjoying the moment the Sharks almost pulled off the second-half comeback as they scored two touchdowns, before running out of time to finish as state runner-up by a score of 26-24.