Glynn Academy used four first-half touchdowns to roll past Effingham 35-10 on Friday in Springfield, notching its second straight Region 2-6A victory in the process.
The Terrors (4-4, 2-1) led by two touchdowns in the first half and they pushed their advantage to 28-3 by halftime behind a complete team performance.
“I think we came off the ball and ran the ball very well,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “On defense, we kind of hung in there. They made a couple plays here and there, but I think we did a great job of tackling people in space and forcing them to drive the field.”
Each of Glynn’s usual suspects on offense — Nolan Grant, Cayden Hutchinson, and Jayden Drayton — had solid performances, the former two scoring touchdowns, and quarterback TJ Lewis managed the game well.
“A lot of guys went out and did their jobs,” Hidalgo said.
It was the best defensive showing in two months for the Terrors, who had allowed 144 points in a four game stretch that included three straight losses. Glynn Academy bounced back to hold Brunswick High to 21 points en route to its sixth straight win in the City Championship a week ago, and the 10 points scored by Effingham was the lowest amount scored by a Glynn opponent since Washington could manage just a touchdown on Oct. 30.
“We’re getting better,” Hidalgo said. “We’ve just got to keep improving.”
In the win, the Red Terrors clinched a playoff spot for the 12th straight season.
If Glynn Academy beats Bradwell Institute at in front of a home crowd next week in its regular-season finale, it will guarantee the team at least one playoff game at Glynn County Stadium for the fifth consecutive year.