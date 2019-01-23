For the fans in the stands, the City Championship represents one of the games of the year in the Golden Isles.
For the teams on the court, Round 2 of the cross-town rivalry represents the closing stretch of Region 2-6A play.
“Like I said the first game, it’s region game, so that matters more than anything,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “But again, it is a rivalry game, so it will be a little not normal because of how the community comes out and supports it.
“But it definitely is a big game, simply because they’re No. 1 in the region.”
It’ll be Glynn Academy that hosts the second round of the City Championship on Friday with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m., and the Terrors have lived up to their name this season.
Glynn enters the contest ranked No. 4 in Class 6A by Sandy’s Spiel at 20-2 overall, and it’ll look to get out to a quick lead in its effort to remain undefeated in the region.
“That’s our focus every game,” said Glynn girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “We’ve got to be aggressive. We want to come out to a quick start, jump out on people.
“And it’s going to be a tough one, obviously it’s a region game for us, not really thinking about the City Championship at all. It’s more so a region game we must win.”
The Red Terrors led 14-7 after one quarter in the first meeting against the Pirates, and though the advantage was just five at halftime, a big second half saw Glynn win by 22.
Zoesha Smith scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half for the Terrors, and coming off two straight 30-plus-point-outings, the Pirates will need to find a way to contain the 5-foot-11 junior.
“It’s one thing to watch film, and it’s another to be out there with the individual,” Mangram said. “We know that Zoesha (Smith) is a handful, and we know to stop them, we’ve got to try to contain her.
“I don’t think she can be stopped complete, but I think she can be held within limit, and we have to do a better job of that and knowing where she is.”
Brunswick (9-10, 3-2) felt it could hold its own inside the arc before the first game against Glynn Academy, and it managed to win the battle on the glass against a big, strong front court. The Pirates were just unable to capitalize at the rim.
Missed layups and free throws are mistakes Brunswick cannot afford against a team of Glynn’s caliber.
“According to our stats, we out-rebounded them, but we just couldn’t convert,” Mangram said. “We rebound extremely well, but once we rebound it, we don’t know what to do with it. It’s hard for us to move forward after that.
“We rebound well, but we also average several turnovers, and it just doesn’t go hand-in-hand…”
Makaila Brown, Keya Daniels, Jaliyah Howard, and Nyree Moody have been among the Pirate players that have taken turns in the leading role on a given night. It’s a different structure than the Terrors, which fall in line behind Zoesha Smith, La’trinty Best, and Chmayia Miller.
Glynn Academy’s ‘Big 3’ combined to score all but two of the team’s 57 points Tuesday against New Hampstead.
“They’re a team that everybody believes in what they’re doing,” Mangram said. “Like each individual believes in their team concept, and I’m not ashamed to say, my team, we struggle with that…
“We have to get back to playing team ball, and making the extra pass, and again, making layups.”
While BHS is looking for a win tonight to remain in the hunt for the the No. 2 or 3 seed in region in an effort to avoid a play-in game for the region tournament, Glynn is simply looking to take care of business in as it closes out the regular season.
“It’s definitely business,” Smith said. “Every game we step on the floor is business for me, especially the region of course. Another region game, a cross-town opponent of course, but it’s more so region. It’s region for us, and we’ve got to get it.”