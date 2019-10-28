Glynn Academy’s boys and girls finished second and third, respectively, at the Region 2-6A meet last week in Richmond Hill, while Brunswick High’s boys and girls program respectively placed third and fourth.
All five of the Terrors’ boys finished among the top 20 runners in the field of 35 with Javier Valencia (17:18; third) and Blake Lewis (17:27; fifth) placing in the top five followed by James Rivera (18:28), Philip Bulatao (18:40), and Jared Conway (18:46).
Matthew Metty (17:56; eighth) led the way for the Pirates’ boys, followed by Bin-Nhien Do (18:22), Eli Harden (18:27), Ramses Hernandez (18:44), and Seth McDowell (18:45) who, like the Terrors, each finished in the top 20.
With a time of 21.01, Glynn Academy’s Charley Podlesny was the area’s top finisher and fifth place overall with teammate Sammie Stringer (23:15; 11th) the next closest. Rachael Walters (24.01), Lexi Alberson (24:06) and Brianna O’Brien (24:13) also competed for the Terrors, finishing 17th, 18th, and 19th, respectively.
In 13th place with a time of 23:25, Jenille Thomas was Brunswick’s top-finishing girl with Emma Myers (23:41; 15th), Jayelah Rhett (23:48; 16th), Aiysha Bradley (25:01) and Vivian Lawless (25:29) filling out the team.
Both the Glynn Academy and Brunswick High boys and girls cross country teams are set to compete in the Class 6A state meet in Carrollton on Friday.