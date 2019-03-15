The Glynn Acacdemy boys track and field team defended their turf Wednesday in the Terrors’ first home meet of the year.
Glynn edged second-place South Effingham 127-124.5 in the 15-event competition with Brunswick High coming in a distance third at 37.5.
On the girls side, South Effingham ran away with a 134-115 victory over runner-up Brunswick with Glynn Academy in third with 29 points.
The Terrors’ boys rode first-place finishes in eight events to the top, including in the 4X400-meter relay, where the team of Jaiden Miller, Jaloren Coleman, Terrance Lewis, and Aidre Jackson beat the field with a time of 3:38.
Miller also finished first in the boys 400-meter dash with Coleman and Jackson coming in at third and fourth respectively.
Elijuan Singleton won both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the triple jump, and Marlone Taylor placed first in discus throw and shot put. Quantavious Bostic also secured the top spot in long jump for Glynn.
The Brunswick boys earned a majority of their points in the distance events, second-place finishes by Dalton Pender in the 800-meter run and Xavier Ramsey in the discus throw the team’s highest point-getters. Travis Massey placed third in the 100-meter run.
The Pirates were fairly well-balanced in the girls events except from one spot: distance. Brunswick’s girls earned just eight points in distance events compared to 52 by first-place South Effingham.
South Effingham earned 36 points in just two events by taking first, second, and third in both the girls’ 800- and 1600-meter runs, and 14 more by taking the top two spots in the 3200-meter run.
Brunswick’s team of D’liyah Austell, Aleesha Hobbs, Hannah Holliman, Shanya Smiley, Klarke Richardson, Summer Williams, Zakyah Chambers, and Michae’la Harper won the 4X100-meter relay with a time of 50.05, and Austell, Hobbs, Smiley, and Richardson went on to team up with Keya Daniels, Summer Williams, Egypt Johnson, and Mia Colucci to win the 4X400-meter relay.
Smiley also finished first and second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, respectively, and Austell took first place in the 400-meter dash and the long jump.
Williams and Daniels took the top spots in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, respectively, and Makaila Brown earned first in triple jump.
Glynn Academy’s Chmayia Miller finished behind Brown in the triple jump while Zoesha Smith just edged the Brunswick standout by a tenth of an inch for first in high jump with a mark of 5-00.10 to 5-00.00.
The Terrors track and field team will compete at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in McDonough today. The Pirates’ next meet is set for March 23 at the Harmon Invitational in Valdosta.