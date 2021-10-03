The Glynn Academy boys cross country once again finished in first place during the Wayne County XC Meet #2 in Jesup on Thursday.
The boys team earned the first place position as eight Terrors finished in the top 20 and four in the top 10.
Glynn’s Parker Sams displayed his 5,000-meter abilities as he finished first overall by a time of 17:12.18. Sams beat out Wayne County’s Terry Mitchner by nine seconds. Freshman Jack Roberts would be the next runner to cross the finish line with a time of 17:28.68.
Teammates Garrett Mallette and Cole Albright rounded out Terrors’ top-10 finishers, giving the boys 22 points from their top four runners.
As if the finish line didn’t see enough Terrors early on in the Wayne County XC Meet #2, they would have four more cross the finish line and all finish in the top-20. Griffin Lee, Maxwell Wakeland, and Patrick Sapp all paced each other to finish 16th, 17th, and 18th. Atticus Halley would cross the finish line as runner No. 20, narrowly beating out Jeremiah James Jr. of Bradwell Institute by .85 seconds.
With an average race time of 17:49, the Terrors finished first out of 18 schools.
On the girls side, the Terrors finished third out of 14 schools.
Lexi Alberson was the first Lady Terror to cross the finish line with a time of 22:17.30 and finish just outside the top 10. Her teammates: Carolina Wessel and Abigial Winford would help give Glynn three top-20 finishers in the meet. Wessel finished 16th (23:13.55) and Winford finished 20th (23:40.81).
Four more Lady Terrors would finish inside the top 50, helping the Lady Terrors finish third overall. Lili Henry, Isabella Albright, Channing Orendorf, and Annika Buchli all did their parts to finish strong.
The Lady Terrors would finish with an average time 23:42, 31 seconds off of the pace of Frederica Academy who won the event.
The Terrors’ next meet will be in the Run the Plank 5k at College of Coastal Georgia on Thursday.