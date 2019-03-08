The Glynn Academy boys fought hard, but they came up short in a 2-0 loss against Alpharetta on Friday in the Tournament of Champions.
In a rematch of a Class 6A quarterfinal game of a year ago, the Raiders took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the first half, and they added another in the second half on a free kick, eventually holding on for the win.
The loss was the Terrors’ first of the season after entering the annual tournament 5-0-1.
Though Glynn Academy was unable to get on the board, head coach Bobby Brockman felt he had a few players stand out on the defensive end, including Bobby Hrdlicka, Gage Carillo, and midfielder Joel Preston.
Glynn will look to bounce back Tuesday when it takes to the road for a match against Camden County.