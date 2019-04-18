There was nothing at stake Thursday at Glynn County Stadium, but the Red Terrors gave fans one final show to close the regular season.
The Glynn Academy boys (12-3-2, 7-1) locked into the No. 2 seed in Region 2-6A earlier this week before defeating Ware County 4-0 on senior night.
The Terrors took a 1-0 lead in the halftime and increased their advantage to three in the second half before emptying the bench and getting the reserves into the contest down the stretch.
“I’m just happy that the guys came out here and competed and got a good win,” said Glynn boys head coach Bobby Brockman. “Just about everybody got to play.”
Glynn Academy lost the defacto region championship against Richmond Hill on Tuesday, but it bounced back to notch a spirit-lifting win over Ware County.
Gage Carrillo got the Terrors on the board in the first half, but the physical Gators put up a fight to remain within striking distance through 40 minutes of play.
But it wasn’t long after halftime that Glynn provided itself with a little cushion. Just over a minute into the second half, Gray Sasser’s shot richotched off the Ware County keeper and into the right corner of the net to give the Terrors a 2-0 lead.
About 20 minutes later, Chase Gabriel got off a kick between two defenders and a charging keeper the found the back of the net with 17:20 remaining.
“Once we started playing the ball to people’s feet and running off the ball, that made a big difference,” Brockman said. “Also, playing fewer touches. There’s times in this season where we’ve gotten too selfish, too many guys dribbling the ball, holding onto the ball too long and stuff just kind of breaking down like that.”
Glynn pulled its starters soon after taking a 3-0 lead, but the reserves weren’t satisfied with simply running out the clock.
The Terrors got a handful of shots over the final 15 minutes, and when Garrett Eckerd tacked on the game’s final goal with 5:02 to play, the starters on the bench broke into a celebration befit a game-winning score.
“This team’s got a great chemistry, and they’ve got a tight bond between themselves,” Brockman said. “We’ve got 12 seniors. We’ve got 11 juniors. So we’ve got a bunch of kids that have been together a long time, and they cheer for the three freshmen and three sophomores.
Glynn Academy is set to host Region 3’s Heritage-Conyers at Glynn County Stadium next Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Glynn girls 4
Ware County 0
Glynn Academy got two goals from Anna Meredith and two assists from Sally Brock as it rolled to a victory over Ware County in its regular season finale Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
Lacy Tucker and Amanda Kelsch each also recorded a goal for the Red Terrors, and Haley Williams tallied an assist.
Cortlyn Roddini pitched a shutout in goal for Glynn Academy, which celebrated winning the Region 2-6A championship before the game. The Terrors finished the season undefeated at 17-0-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the region.
Glynn will host Greenbrier in the first round of the state playoffs on Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.