Glynn Academy was five outs from sweeping a doubleheader on Wednesday before Ware County scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to salvage the split in Waycross.
The Terrors rolled to an 8-3 victory in Game 1, and the Gators bounced back to win 2-1 in Game 2.
Six strong innings wasn’t enough from Glynn starter Nate Hannum, who limited Ware to four hits and seven total baserunners, because of a failure to capitalize on its own baserunners.
The Terrors recorded eight hits, but they stranded nine runners as the team managed just 11 quality at-bats in 32 opportunities.
Despite scoring a run in the top of the first on Henry Jamieson’s single, two runners were left on base when Kolby Avedisian grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Brady Davis never advanced a base following one-out single in the second, and pinch-runner Drew Devlin was stranded at first in the third after Paul Hegeman worked a walk with one out.
Glynn Academy loaded the bases with in the top of the fourth on singles from Caleb Tucker and Davis and a two-out walk by Quinn Collier, but a fielder’s choice allowed Ware County to escape the inning unscathed.
But when the Gators got their chance with runners in scoring position, they took advantage.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ware got a walk with one out and followed with a double to left field in the ensuing at-bat. With just their third and fourth baserunners in scoring position, the Gators made sure to bring them home on a two-run single into center field.
The sixth inning was also key in Game 1 of the doubleheader as Glynn Academy jabbed at Ware County early before landing the knockout punch in that crucial frame.
The Terrors scratched out a run in each of the first three frames, and four of the first five, on just three hits by combining patience at the plate and opportunistic baserunning with the timely base knocks.
Collier led off the doubleheader with a walk and proceeded to steal second ahead of a fly out and advance to third on a ground out to second base. With two outs, Collier scored on a wild pitch to manufacture an early 1-0 lead.
In the second, Avedisian was walked on four pitches to led off the inning and advanced to third on Hannum’s one-out single. Jace O’Neil followed with another single to load the bases and Glynn pushed across another run on a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat.
An error, two walks, and Tucker’s ground ball to third base increased the Terrors’ lead to 3-0 in the third, and after a lead-off single in the fifth, Jordan McClinton stole second, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a passed ball.
To that point, Hegeman had held Ware County scoreless with just three hits, but with two outs, the Gators mounted a rally.
A Glynn Academy error on a single gave Ware County a runner at second, and the scored on the ensuing ground-ball single back up the middle. The next batter tripled to cut the deficit to two before Hegeman ended the threat with strikeout.
But just after the Gators closed within striking distance, the Terrors pulled away again. O’Neil doubled with one out, and Collier walked on four pitches before two consecutive Glynn batters were hit by pitches, the second pushing a run across the plate.
Following a strikeout, Collier scored on a Ware County error on a pickoff attempt at third, which also allowed Caden Hutchinson and Devlin to move into scoring position ahead of Jamieson’s two-run single.
The Gators got a run back on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh, but it was the only run Jamieson allowed as he shut the door over the final two innings.
The Terrors are off the rest off the week for spring break.
Glynn will return to action on the road Monday for the first of a three-game series against Richmond Hill.