Glynn Academy's Willamson Mosher is The News' Golf MVP

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Golf MVP finishes prep career on top

After 12 years of waiting to hoist the boys golf state championship, the Glynn Academy Terrors were able to do so as Williamson Mosher topped off the statement win with his low medalist award, earning him The News’ Golf MVP.

