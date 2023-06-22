Golf MVP finishes prep career on top
After 12 years of waiting to hoist the boys golf state championship, the Glynn Academy Terrors were able to do so as Williamson Mosher topped off the statement win with his low medalist award, earning him The News’ Golf MVP.
Being a focal point on the Terrors golf team for the last four years, as was a majority of the senior led team, Mosher took over when it mattered most. For coach Mike Zito, he truly believed that any one of his top players could have done what Mosher did, but it was Mosher’s ability to play what the course gave him that led to his run to the state title.
“That was a team effort, and Williamson had a couple of days — and he’s very capable of doing it all year,” Zito said. “He really could have shot those scores all year, but he would usually have a double or a triple somewhere and it would mess his score up. Instead of shooting 69/70, he would shoot 73, 74, and 75 because of the big numbers he would be taking. A lot of it was course management and club selection, but the way that I look at it is any of my top five guys could have been low medalist.
“That’s how close it was and everything lined up for (Williamson) and he played smart and great. In those conditions, it rained most of the time and it was blowing 15 to 20 miles per hour. Kudos to him, he kept it together, played smart, took what the course gave him and he came out on top.”
Being interchangeable all year long as things happened off the course, it was on the course that the group pulled together and showcased their skills from the first tournament onward.
In the first tournament of the year down in Camden, the Terrors shot 3-over with everybody healthy and in Zito’s eyes the team was capable of doing it all year long. However, they hit a few bumps in their path to the title but when it came time to become laser-focused, the team got it done.
A major reason for that was Mosher’s two-day performance on the home course of Pine Lakes at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
“When you are playing with confidence and you believe in what you are doing, golf can be fun. You can simplify things, but if you are struggling a bit or guessing it goes the other way,” Zito said. “The day before (opening round) he shot a 69 and I think the next closest was 70. He came in playing with confidence and when you have that confidence it is able for you to just focus on what you are doing and not guess on what you are doing. That’s where he was and leading up to that week he knew he was hitting the ball well and he was chipping and putting well. It just all came together.”
Shooting a second round 72 to finish as the state’s low medalist with a score of 141, it was all about playing one shot at a time for Mosher and the Terrors.
“The story was about overcoming adversity and redemption,” Zito said. “Really the kids have been with me for three or four years and we were close last year and didn’t get it done. For everything that happened this year and to be able in the end to finish the way we did it was a dream. I didn’t want to look at the scores and not get caught up and put pressure on anybody.”
“I told them, ‘If you guys play one shot at a time and give your whole focus on that one shot, in the end, we will count up the scores and where we are at is where we are at.’ I kind of had a feeling with a nine-shot lead with the way everyone we playing that we are going to be fine. I figured if we could get under 300 it would be a lock.”