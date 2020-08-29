Glynn Academy’s football team held its team scrimmage on Thursday, with senior quarterback T.J. Lewis leading the way. Despite COVID-19 forcing so many strict protocols, the scrimmage went off without a problem.
While everyone got plenty of reps out on the practice field in front of friends and family, Lewis stood out among them all.
All of his coaches sang high praises about him, crediting him with so much growth this offseason.
Lewis is a three-year starter for the Red Terrors, and according to wide receivers coach Chris Warnat it’s his maturity that’s been the biggest change.
“A lot of kids when they go from junior to senior year, the light goes on upstairs mentally and emotionally,” Warnat said. “He’s clearly in charge. He’s the guy. There’s no doubt in his mind, and there’s no doubt anybody else’s mind. He knows he’s the top dog, and he’s playing like it.”
Warnat said he’s got this disposition about him this season, and he knows it’s his team.
“Look at him physically,” Warnat said. “He has got that whole, ‘I’ve committed to Louisville, I’ve got a real future in this game,’ kind of vibe to him.”
Glynn’s offense should have plenty of weapons surrounding him this season as he’s grown into a true dual-threat quarterback. Lewis has weapons to throw to in Jayden Drayton, Jaiden Miller, D’marion Hayes and Na’verious Williams.
At the scrimmage, the team didn’t air it out as much and stuck with their triple-option offense. Lewis shined throughout it all. His growth was the talk of the scrimmage.
While Lewis has plenty of options to throw to this year, according to defensive coordinator Josh Veal, his legs will cause opponents problems.
“He is hard to tackle,” Veal said. “He doesn’t look that big, but he runs hard, and once he gets open, it’s tough to bring him down.”
Quarterbacks coach Pete Irby also commented on how his throwing and quarterback skills have improved.
“I think we’ve seen a difference in him getting stronger in his legs and become a stronger runner,” Irby said. “He has improved as a passer, not just a thrower. Of course, we run the ball a lot on our offense, but seeing him improve in the pocket, processing things, making reads and checking downfield is the biggest difference.”
Irby also noted that Lewis had gotten a lot stronger in his legs, helping his skinnier 6-foot-4 frame.
“Him putting on weight, especially in his lower half, will really be a game-changer,” Irby said. “He’s got a little more quickness and burst to him. The way we run the option, whether it’s a zone read or disconnecting from the mesh and getting vertical — he will be hard to take down as a big strong runner.”
However, the most notable and impressive change in Lewis has to be his decision making skills.
“There’s no indecisiveness in him,” Irby said. “Sometimes, as a young player, it’ll prevent some big plays. He’s not playing like a kid who hesitates. Offensively we’ve got a chance to be pretty salty — that in a big part to TJ.”
Lewis is one of the leaders on this team and said he feels like he must set an example for the other players.
“Last year, I wasn’t that much of a leader. Now I’m more of a leader. I’m vocal, and I’m not as quiet,” Lewis said. “I’ve improved mostly by just putting my foot in the ground and making a decision. I used to be scared and second guess myself, but now not so much.
“When you’re a senior, you got to lead. You cannot be in the back, cannot be quiet. If you play around a lot, then you can’t say you’re a good senior because we have to lead the example for the rest of them.”
Lewis said he wants to leave a legacy that will make head coach Rocky Hidalgo happy.
“I want a ring, but I want to take us far and make coach Rock proud at the end of the day,” Lewis said. “There’s nothing like seeing him happy.”
Since last season, he has gotten a good bit of interest from various colleges all over the country. However, he made his decision to play at the University of Louisville. Lewis said he felt like he would fit perfectly into that system, and the coaches felt like family.
The scrimmage went off as it usually does, the team ran through plays and did various drills to show where they are right now. Head coach Rocky Hidalgo was absent from the scrimmage, which left Veal in charge.
“I thought we had a great day. Nobody got hurt. That’s the main thing,” Veal said. “The kids competed. We’ve got a lot still to go back and work on. We will go back to work on Sunday and start getting ready for McIntosh. There are things to work on, but all in all, they competed, got after each other — it was a good day.”
Glynn Academy kicks off the season on Friday as they welcome McIntosh County Academy to the Glynn County Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.