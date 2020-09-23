Glynn Academy’s softball team got some confidence heading deeper into region play on Tuesday as the Terrors defeated Brunswick High 7-6.
This victory improves Glynn’s record to 6-6 overall and 4-1 in the region. These two battled back and forth all game long, but it was a seventh-inning triple by one of the seniors that sealed the win.
Coach Dawn Ketcham wanted to give the Pirates a different look, and senior Jordan Wallen got the nod to pitch. Ketcham said that’s just how her seniors are.
“She hasn’t pitched since her freshman year, maybe a little bit her sophomore year, she didn’t pitch at all for me last year,” Ketcham said. “So when we talked about it, we thought we would throw them a little different view.
“She (Wallen) was like, ‘yeah coach; I can do it just put me in.’ Our first baseman tonight is ordinarily our catcher, so she was ready to step up and do anything that we needed her to do too. So that’s one thing that we have from our seniors is like whatever you need to do, coach, whatever we need to do for the team.”
On the mound for the Terrors, Wallen pitched 5.1 innings allowing six runs on nine hits and striking out three batters.
While she gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, Wallen redeemed herself in the seventh.
“She’s been getting solid hits all season long,” Ketcham said. “So even though she wasn’t the one that scored — she scored a run on that triple. So she’s pretty happy about that.”
Wallen led the way as she tallied four of the Terrors’ 10 hits. She and Madysen Wilborn each collected two RBIs as well.
Anna Lee Mancil singled on a 3-2 count in the seventh to get on base. She also tallied two hits of her own.
As for Brunswick, the Pirates tallied nine hits against the Terrors. However, they fell just short due to some costly errors.
While the Pirates didn’t win, coach Nicole Bailey said the girls achieved all the game goals they set.
“Even though we lost, we met all of the goals that we set,” Bailey said. “So I’m proud of that. We’ve been trying to lower errors. So tonight, our goal was to keep our errors under four — we had three. Then our goal was to get seven hits, and we had 10.”
Erica Bentley put the Pirates right back into the game as she hit a solo homer to tie it at 6-6.
She was one of three Brunswick players to collect two hits apiece, joining Kalyn Harris and Raelyn DePratter.
“I just knew when she hit that home run, it was going to be a storybook ending, but it didn’t work out that way, and that’s okay, games like this are hard,” Bailey said. “I think it plays into the way I coach, with that grit and that tenacity. With us being such a young team, I think that games like this will come out differently in the future.”
By getting this win, Ketcham said it helps with gaining some momentum heading deeper into region play.
“The region series win is great because they’re the first time that we’ve played twice,” Ketcham said. “It helps, with our record in the region — we’ve only lost one in the region right now. We want to keep that flow going because it felt like we lost a lot of momentum with the rainouts and just the way the games have been falling lately. So sliding into our next seven games in two weeks — that helps to come up with a big win against our crosstown rival.”
Both teams played on Wednesday, as the Terrors hosted Charlton County for senior night, and Brunswick welcomed Camden County. Up next for the Terrors will be Saturday against Statesboro at home. As for the Pirates, their next game is today on the road against South Effingham.