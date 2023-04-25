The Red Terrors’ boys tennis team has re-established themselves as one of the premier programs in the state over the past two years.
But Glynn Academy ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, falling 4-1 against North Atlanta at the GA Tennis Courts. The score was knotted at 1-1 through two matches before North Atlanta pulled out the remaining two points over the next 30 minutes to secure its spot in the Elite Eight.
Still, the Terrors have no reason to hang their heads after a season that saw the program win its second straight Region 2-6A during an undefeated run through the regular season.
“I’ve done this for 20 years, and I don’t remember ever having a perfect regular season,” said Glynn head coach Marcus Long. “We’ve been close a couple of times when I was at Camden, but I don’t recall ever doing that.
“So to be able to see them do that was pretty cool, and to follow it up with a region championship, it validates that this is a special group. It really is. It’s one of those teams that you never forget no matter where you go.”
Facing a deep, talented North Atlanta team, Glynn Academy immediately found itself on the ropes when David Thompson fell to Kellen Simmons 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles just over an hour into the match.
The Terrors were able to even the score minutes later when the duo of Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash closed out a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Graham Bauer and Marshall Gregory at No. 2 doubles, but the deadlock would be short lived.
North Atlanta recaptured the lead at 2-1 when it got a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles from Noah George — the Warriors’ top singles player the past two years — and Dash Wang over Glynn’s Coleman Harrison and Cam Schueneman.
Needing wins at the final two singles lines, Glynn Academy fell short in both battles. Graham Meetz’s 6-4, 6-1 defeat against London Valilescu at No. 2 singles clinched the Terrors’ first loss of the season.
Glynn’s Cameron Gazaway was still engaged in an electric match with Will Blauser at No. 1 singles when North Atlanta earned the decisive point, but neither of the competitors were ready to relent before finishing out the second set.
Although Gazaway ultimately fell 6-4, 7-5 in the final match of his season, it was an incredible showing for a player that has worked tirelessly to step into the Terrors’ role atop the singles line this season.
“We’ve just seen an incredible transformation of him in the offseason, and a lot of our guys have done that too, but Cameron really put it on himself last year,” Long said. “He came to me at the end of the year and said, ‘I want to be a singles player,’ and I said, ‘Well, you know what you need to do.’
“And he did it. He went to work, he went into the lab, and just worked his tail off this summer — committed to being a year-round tennis player, really committed to taking that next step. So to see him where he is this year, it’s an incredible turnaround in 365 days.”
Since arriving at Glynn Academy four years ago, Long has had his hands full rebuilding a program with a high standard of excellence. Following a four-year stretch without a region title, the Terrors have won back-to-back over the past two seasons.
The group of seniors has done its part in returning Glynn Academy tennis to its former glory.
“When you look at some of the good teams that have been here at Glynn Academy, and some of the other teams that I’ve coached, you have this mixture of amazing young talent and just incredible veteran leadership,” Long said. “We’ve had both this year, and you just can’t say enough about how hard these guys have worked. They’re coming out here every day and giving you everything they have.
“To see them run through the regular season the way they did, and to win another region championship, I think was validation of what we’ve put in the last two years. It says a lot about the senior class and the leadership they’ve put forward the last couple of years.”