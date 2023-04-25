The Red Terrors’ boys tennis team has re-established themselves as one of the premier programs in the state over the past two years.

But Glynn Academy ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, falling 4-1 against North Atlanta at the GA Tennis Courts. The score was knotted at 1-1 through two matches before North Atlanta pulled out the remaining two points over the next 30 minutes to secure its spot in the Elite Eight.

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.