Developing a love for the game of basketball and creating lasting connections is the goal for Terrance Haywood in holding his annual youth camp at Glynn Academy.
The mission was completed Tuesday in the final session of the two-day camp.
Campers from the sixth grade and below kicked off summer by brushing up on their basketball skills from 9 a.m. until noon over the past two days.
With the assistance of William Wright, Marquice Jones and David Bailey, the head basketball coach at Charlton County, Haywood ran the campers through an itinerary that included various skill drills and competitions.
Following some of the dynamic stretches, line jumps and agility ladder work that opened each morning, campers would transition to defensive sliding and ball handling drills.
After brushing up on the fundamentals of passing, layups and shooting, campers were introduced to more complicated lessons such as the three-man weave.
It was a perfect blend of fun and instruction, which is a strong formula for securing returning campers.
“It’s a great thing, especially when I’ve got high school kids playing for me now, or that are in the ninth or 10th grade, that attended my camp four or five years ago when they were in elementary school or sixth grade,” Haywood said. “You can come in here through these camps, and you can see some of these kids have got some talent, got some real potential, and are going to be really good basketball players.”
Haywood noticed a handful more familiar faces in attendance at this year’s camp.
“The kids remember it when they come to the camp, some of the drills they did and the things that they learned,” Haywood said. “I think it’s fun for them.”
The camp concluded with a handful of contests with prizes on the line. Campers competed in free throw contests, a layup king competition, and the classic knockout. Winners of each competition received various awards for their effort, including Glynn Academy branded basketballs, a bag and some Nike socks.
The camp made for an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.
“The coaching staff, we enjoy doing it,” Haywood said. “We enjoy doing it, and I think the kids are having fun. That’s the most important thing, that they get in here, have some fun, and potentially learn a skill.”