Terrors split Boys Soccer co-MVPs

For the second consecutive year, the Glynn Academy boys soccer team reached the Elite Eight with a pair of seniors in Keller Lopez and Harrison Lee leading the charge. With their efforts on display all season long, the two share the honors of being The News’ Boys Soccer co-MVPs.

Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.