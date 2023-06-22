Terrors split Boys Soccer co-MVPs
For the second consecutive year, the Glynn Academy boys soccer team reached the Elite Eight with a pair of seniors in Keller Lopez and Harrison Lee leading the charge. With their efforts on display all season long, the two share the honors of being The News’ Boys Soccer co-MVPs.
Being part of a senior heavy team with the loftiest of goals possible to end their Glynn Academy careers on the right foot, the duo of Harrison Lee and Keller Lopez played impactful roles for the team.
Starting since his sophomore year in the midfield, Lee waited his turn to play the position he knew he could thrive in.
“I waited my turn to play center attacking mid, the false nine position, but I played all four years which I’m thankful for because you don’t really get to do that much,” Lee said. “You don’t get to start as a sophomore and junior usually in a lot of places. I was happy to get all the playing time I could.”
Scoring 16 goals and providing double digit assists in the false nine spot, it was the perfect senior year for Lee.
“It was really all I could imagine to be honest,” Lee said. “I had been coming to soccer games as a ball boy, and I went to Brockman’s camp when I was 8 and I’ve played soccer since I was 5. I finally had my turn to be a senior for Glynn Academy, something I had been able to watch all the guys do — watching as a ball boy and being part of them as well. When I was 12 I was playing with the seniors and I got to see it and see how they felt. Just to actually feel it for myself, It was awesome. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Leading the attack, Lee’s counter-part in Lopez played a pivotal role in a Terrors defense that allowed 17 goals all year long on their way to an Elite Eight run.
“I always knew that I could challenge my team, we had good players on my side,” Lopez said about the defense. “All of us relied on each other and we had a very good communication and understanding and support between each other.”
Being a center-half, the main priority for Lopez was to come through with big time challenges, clearances, and holding a strong backline. But, he wasn’t a traditional defender as his ability to make runs forward with strong touches and technical abilities allowed him to score crucial goals.
“I’ve always been very grateful for meeting all of the goals and for (Brockman) to allow me to (score and create chances).” Lopez said.
Both had favorite moments from their senior years at Glynn — scoring against Brunswick High in different ways, to leading a comeback win against Dunwoody to clinch an Elite Eight spot in front of the home crowd — but its the friendship the two had that cultivated as they earned Co-Region 2-6A Player of the Year honors.
“I was really happy to share it with Keller,” Lee said. “We have been playing together for a while and I’m really close to him. He has had a hard time recently where he lost his dad, and it was just really good to see a smile on his face. It was really good to hear that. I was excited because I’ve been playing with him and if I can share it with anyone, it would be him.”
Lopez added that it was not only a great moment to share the honor with Harrison, but knew the No. 1 goal he’d set out was achieved as he dedicated everything to his dad who pushed the best out of him.
“Being able to win the MVP award was a dedication to my dad,” Lopez said. “He passed away at the end of the season and he was the one who put the pressure on me to be better every day.”