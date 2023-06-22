Baseball MVP wielded a large bat
For Hank Noonan, his senior year brought forth stellar numbers at the plate with things clicking on all cylinders. But, it took a good chunk into the season for Noonan to realize that everything had clicked for his senior season to be special.
“It was kind of in the middle of when we started region play,” Noonan said of his season. “Right after the Effingham series, I think for me it was around there where I was like ‘I have a chance to have a really crazy season with what my stats show.’ I was just trying to continue doing what I was doing throughout the first half throughout the second half of the year.”
Hitting .452 at the plate with an on-base percentage of .531, hitting seven home runs, adding 33 runs, 33 RBI, and 15 stolen bases The News’ Baseball MVP did it all.
But it was the security he got from head coach John Welborn to be a plug-and-play guy defensively that gave him an extra boost of confidence.
“It kind of helps because I played all three — except for first, this was my first time playing first this year — throughout my high school career I’ve played left and almost everywhere on the field in at least one game, which is kind of cool,” Noonan said. “Throughout my whole career, he’s been throwing me around and it’s always worked out. I guess I’m kind of a utility guy that can really help the team. All I need to do is hit and I can play a little bit of defense since I can pretty much play anywhere that he needs me to.”
Looking back on his season, Noonan pointed to his seven home runs as the biggest stat because of the dimensions are at Adam Wainwright Field.
“We do have one of the biggest fields in the state, and I hit three at home which is pretty cool because all I wanted to do was hit one this year at home,” Noonan said. “To be able to do it three times was really cool. It was a really cool thing to do.”
The most fun Noonan had in a game was hitting for the cycle, but the season as a whole was a highlight reel as the team tied the school record for wins (24) for the second consecutive season.
“I’d just say that we have a really good group of guys that come through,” Noonan said. “We just all clicked at the same time and it was a cool thing to do. We’ve been wanting to beat the school record since my freshman year, and to be able to tie it twice is a really cool thing. Being able to play along and help along and contribute to that.”
Earning Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year honors, Noonan said it meant a lot to him to earn that award.
“It meant a lot to me because all I wanted to do was play my level of baseball and just contribute the best I can to Glynn Academy baseball, and that’s winning,” Noonan said. “To be able to do that to do that this year was special to me.”
Playing his level of baseball not only earned him OPOY honors but it allowed Noonan an opportunity to play at the next level at Georgia College State University.
“It’s cool how close it is to home,” Noonan said. “Coach (Jacob) Sandlin and Welborn both went there and they know the whole campus. They both told me that if I ever needed anything there to tell them and they can help me out. With the baseball team, when I went on my recruiting visit it sounded like they wanted me in the corner outfields. When I get there I’m just going to play wherever I can to be on the field.”