Glynn Academy’s flag football team opened the season with three victories over the weekend.

Glynn Academy started its second season of Flag Football off with a bang! Traveling to Savannah for a tournament hosted by Savannah Christian and featuring GA, SCPS, Treutlen, and Beach High; the Red Terror Flag team came away 3-0.

In the first game against host Savannah Christian the defense, led by returning 1st team All-Region safety Miracle Turner, went to work. Totaling six total interceptions as a team, the Red Terrors won 12-0. Freshman Shianne Siford sprung onto the Flag Football scene with four of the six interceptions, including a Pick-6. Others recording interceptions in the first game were freshman Mar’Kuecia Burton. and sophomore Trinity Fuselier. The offense, while not pretty at times, executed their playbook and recorded a touchdown.

