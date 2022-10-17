Glynn Academy started its second season of Flag Football off with a bang! Traveling to Savannah for a tournament hosted by Savannah Christian and featuring GA, SCPS, Treutlen, and Beach High; the Red Terror Flag team came away 3-0.
In the first game against host Savannah Christian the defense, led by returning 1st team All-Region safety Miracle Turner, went to work. Totaling six total interceptions as a team, the Red Terrors won 12-0. Freshman Shianne Siford sprung onto the Flag Football scene with four of the six interceptions, including a Pick-6. Others recording interceptions in the first game were freshman Mar’Kuecia Burton. and sophomore Trinity Fuselier. The offense, while not pretty at times, executed their playbook and recorded a touchdown.
“Defense came out and set the tone,” said Glynn Academy flag football coach Dan Meyers. “I mentioned to the athletes that we wanted seven interceptions for the day, and they almost did that in our first game! Really proud of all these girls. Our offense did what they needed to do to win. In this sport, once you go up two scores it’s time to start burning the clock. We were able to work on things on the offense, without turning the ball over and putting our defense in a bad situation.”
The second game saw GA line up against regional foe Beach High, though this contest didn’t affect regional standings.
“Beach is a well-coached team that beat us last year,” Meyers said. “We knew they would bring it.”
This game again saw the defense lead the way, recording two interceptions with one of those being a pick-six by Burton. In the 14-0 victory, the Red Terror also scored on a punt return by newcomer Faith Jernigan.
“We went up early,” Meyers quips, “And we shut down their offense. We executed much better on offense ourselves. While we scored via defense and special teams, we were able to control the clock and walk away with another win.”
Playing their third game of the morning, Meyers was worried about his team’s endurance.
“We had a lot of our players that didn’t make the trip due to homecoming, so we didn’t have the deepest roster. But our team pulled together to fight for the third win of the day.”
The final score in the third game against Treutlen was 25-6, with Glynn Academy giving up their only touchdown of the day.
“I really wanted a clean sheet,” Meyers said. “Our DBs both went for a pick and ended up colliding and giving the offense a clear path to the endzone.”
Returning third-team All-Region QB Amelia Sullivan connected on a deep touchdown pass with Burton and led the team to four offensive touchdowns.
“We opened up the playbook a little more in the third game,” Meyers said. “(It) allowed our offense to make adjustments and keep going for a score.”
For the day the Red Terror defense finished with nice interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, a punt return, and allowed one touchdown. The offense adjusted well and accounted for five total touchdowns.
Speaking of the great performance by his team and picking up three wins, Meyers was ecstatic about how much the program has grown in under a year.
“Last year, our first year, we didn’t have the best record,” Meyers said. “For our inaugural season, I had the seniors vote if they wanted to learn football, or if they wanted to try to out-athlete our opponents. I’m proud of the class of ‘22 seniors that have graduated for deciding to learn the sport. It’s paying off for us so far this year. These three wins belong to Jess, Taniya, and Pothole! This team is coming together, but I reminded them that we are never as good as we think we are.
“We will get back to work on Monday and keep pushing to improve. We want to be sound on defense, and capitalize on offense. Our goal is to put pressure on the other sideline, and we did that today. We weren’t clean, but for the first day of games, I’m really proud of this team.”
Catch the Red Terror between the bricks on Wednesday 10/26 at 6 pm (Varisty) and 7 pm (JV) against regional opponent McIntosh County Academy.