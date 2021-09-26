The Glynn Academy boys cross country team took home the Southern Georgia XC Championship, in Hazlehurst on Sept. 23.
The boys team earned the Large Division Trophy (Class 4A-7A) thanks to the valiant effort of five Terrors finishing inside the top 30.
Glynn’s Parker Sams claimed the 10th best time of the meet, as he narrowly beat out his teammate Jack Roberts by a time of 18:05.06 to 18:05.64. Following in the footsteps of the two was Garrett Mallette, who finished 17th with a time of 18.31.
Patrick Sapp and Cole Albright kept pace with each other all meet as the two finished neck and neck (19:05.30, 19:05.36) to get inside the top 30.
With an average time of 18:34.64 on the day, the Terrors finished first out of 25 schools.
On the girls side, the Terrors finished sixth out of 20 teams.
Carolina Wessel paved the way for the Lady Terrors, with a time of 22:40 to finish just inside the top 20 at 18th. Teammate Lexi Alberson crossed the finish line with a time of 23:11 and finish 24th. This gave the Lady Terrors two top 30 finishers in the meet.
Abigail Winford, Lili Henry, and Rachael Walters all finished just inside the 25-minute mark and within the top 50.
Those five Lady Terrors helped push the team to finish sixth with an average 5K time of 23:59.11.
The Terrors’ next meet will be in the Wayne Cross Country Home Meet #2 on Thursday.