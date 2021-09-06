Philip Bulatao showed what he’s capable of while running cross country at Glynn Academy, and it has already carried into his college career.
In his first meet as a Georgia College Bobcat, Bulatao paced the team as the fastest finisher at the Border Clash meet in Valdosta this past Friday.
Bulatao ran the 7.25k course in 25:07.1, finishing 32nd overall. His freshman teammate Caiden Curtis of Evans High, was the next Bobcat to cross the finish line with a time of 26:43.2.
As a senior at Glynn Academy, Buluato set the Terrors’ school record for fastest time in the boys 5k four times, finally placing the mark at 16:18 by the end of the season. He went on to finish 10th in the Class 6A state meet in Carrollton with a time of 17:16.14.
Led by Buluato, the young Georgia College team placed 10th out of 13 teams. Following behind Buluato and Curtis were freshmen Brandon Rice (Carrollton High) and Tucker Balch (Peachtree Ridge) and sophomore Gray Frederick (Newman High).
Florida Southern College ran away with the overall victory at the meet with Flagler College and host Valdosta State finishing second and third, respectively.
Georgia College will look to improve on its season-opening effort Friday when it takes part in the University of North Georgia Cross Country Invitational in Oakwood.