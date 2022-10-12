Glynn Academy ran away from the Hornet Invitational as big winners last Thursday at Savannah Country Day.

Jack Roberts earned first overall among the boys, leading the Terrors to first place as a team while Maura Thomas placed first overall in the girls’ competition to pace the Lady Terrors’ victory.

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.