Glynn Academy ran away from the Hornet Invitational as big winners last Thursday at Savannah Country Day.
Jack Roberts earned first overall among the boys, leading the Terrors to first place as a team while Maura Thomas placed first overall in the girls’ competition to pace the Lady Terrors’ victory.
Roberts finished the race in 17:11, edging out teammate Cameron Gazaway, who finished second in 17:17. In total six of the Glynn boys placed within the top 15.
Noah Abaraca finished at fifth overall with a time of 17:41, Cole Albright was sixth at 17:50, and Max Wakeland was next over the line in 17:55. Griffin Lee rounded out the Terrors’ top 15 finishers at 14th with a time of 18:18, and Joe Barnes ran the race in 19:00 to place 24th overall.
In the girls’ race, Thomas set the pace at 20:26, while Lexi Alberson placed third overall at 21:01. Wyleigh Foulk finished seventh with a time of 21:33, Lacey Reedy was 12th at 22:24, Bella Albright was just behind her teammate with a time of 22:25, and Abigail Winford was 15th in 22:33 to round out the Terrors’ six top 15 finishers.
Penny Paris also competed for the Glynn Academy girls, finishing 23rd overall with a time of 23:19.
Glynn Academy will run its next race on its home turf, joining Brunswick High, Frederica Academy and more to compete in Run The Plank on Thursday at College of Coastal Georgia.