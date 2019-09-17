The Glynn Academy softball team scored a couple of big wins on the road over Bradwell Institute on Monday, sweeping the doubleheader 10-0, 16-5.
The Terrors caught a groove early in the opening contest and rode it through 10 innings as they won both games by mercy rule.
Glynn Academy got on the board in the top of the first in Game 1 when Anna Lee Mancil scored on an error, and an inning later, it added to its lead when Annie Chance scored on Jordan Wallen’s sacrifice fly.
Following two walks and a single to lead off the top of the third, Madysen Wilborn hit a line drive to left field for an RBI single, and Kenzie Alves scored on a fielder’s choice to extend the advantage to 4-0.
Glynn added five runs in the fourth and another in the fifth while, on the mound, Chance pitched five shutout innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out five.
Mallory Merrill got the start for the Terrors in Game 2, but she only went two innings before she was relieved, having allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and a walk. Chance entered the game in relief and tossed three more scoreless frames.
But runs were hardly at a minimum for the Glynn Academy offense, which recorded 16 more hits and 16 runs in the second game of the night, including a four-run first inning and a seven-run third.
Chance went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with two home runs, a double, five RBI, and three runs scored. She was 5-for-7 with seven RBI, five runs scored and four extra-base hits on the day.
As a team, the Terrors tallied nine extra-base hits and stole 16 bases in the doubleheader.
Glynn Academy will close out its three-game series against Bradwell today at 6 p.m.