Reaching the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018, Glynn Academy had the support from the student body come out in full force at The Glass Palace on Wednesday for its matchup against North Forsyth.
Glynn’s playoff run came an an end 3-0, but the Terrors enjoyed the ride.
“Oh it was so fun,” said Glynn Academy head coach Hannah Shierling. “They were saying this is probably the most they have had in here for a very long time. So to have that energy, a lot of my students came out, and a lot of other students came out too. They were just so pumped all day long, and I think they did a great job as a student section. They were pretty loud and it was fun to see.”
Raucous from player introductions through the final point of the match, Glynn’s momentum was carried by the crowd.
Nevertheless, opening the match with a serve into the net, the Terrors found themselves playing from behind early and often against the Raiders.
Stringing several points together to force an early timeout from Shierling, the Glynn Academy players were told to relax by their coach as they found themselves down 12-3.
Glynn responded with a few timely blocks and kills by the senior duo of Riley Mansfield and Karley Neundorfer to keep the crowd engaged, though it would drop the set 25-11.
But it was Glynn who jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead to open the second set before North Forsyth found its footing once more.
“They are a very strong team,” Shierling said. “We wish them all the luck going forward in the Final Four. They played great today.”
Despite falling down 2-0 after a 25-15 second-set defeat, Glynn’s crowd never stopped showing support with chants of ‘Let’s Go Terrors’ ringing from around The Glass Palace.
Acknowledging the crowd, Shierling and the Terrors not only thanked them, but brought the energy and positivity into the third set.
Keeping the set close with kills by Mansfield, and capitalizing on Raider miscues, the Terrors finally ran out of steam once the Raiders went on a 5-0 run and forced Shierling to call a timeout.
Outmatched by the strong talent North Forsyth had, Glynn held its own until the final point with the players continuing to enjoy the moment they were in.
The final set came to an 25-13 end on a kill to the backline, after which Shierling brought her team together one last time to tell them how proud she was, especially over the last two weeks.
“Nobody thought we would be here,” Shierling said. “We came in as the fifth seed in the region tournament and blew everybody away, and fought so hard to be here. I told them, don’t hang your heads. You had a great season and we finished strong. We were lucky to keep playing. Some teams ended two weeks ago, but we got to continue playing together for another two weeks. I’m very proud of them, and I know all the coaches are as well, as well as the administration, athletic director, fans, and parents. We are thrilled to just be in the Elite Eight.”
Getting the taste of the quarterfinals for the first time and looking forward to building off the run, Shierling hopes her young group is excited to build off the moment and get back to a playoff hunt in October.
“I think getting to this point and the Elite Eight, it really pumps up the younger girls,” Shierling said. “We brought in some girls from JV that I think were really excited to be here. All it does is really just make the younger girls excited for next year. We are losing a core group that has been playing GA volleyball since they were eighth-graders. Losing them is going to hurt next year, but I think we have a lot of younger girls that are going to be able to step up and hopefully do as good of a job as these seniors have.
“I think now that we’ve gotten a taste of it, we will want this again. It’s going to be neat for the years going forward.”