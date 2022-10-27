Reaching the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018, Glynn Academy had the support from the student body come out in full force at The Glass Palace on Wednesday for its matchup against North Forsyth.

Glynn’s playoff run came an an end 3-0, but the Terrors enjoyed the ride.

More from this section

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.