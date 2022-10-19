Hosting the first round of the Class 6A state volleyball playoffs, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors made their presence felt early in a 3-1 victory over Tift County.
Glynn’s Emma Stutzer got the game rolling with back-to-back aces, building momentum for an easy first set against Tift County.
Picking up two to three points per Lady Terrors’ serve, the lead continued to build, and at one point in the first set, the team led by 14 points. Senior Riley Mansfield ended the first set with back-to-back kills to give Glynn the first set, 25-12.
Opening the second set, Glynn Academy continued to ride the home court advantage with an early 5-1 lead. Normally setting her outside hitters for the kill shots, Stutzer perfectly timed a dump to catch the Blue Devils off guard and pick up the point.
Never letting the Blue Devils get closer than three points in the second set, the Lady Terrors used their advantages of strong outside hitting from Karley Neundorfer, Isabella Counsil, and Mansfield to push through for a 25-18.
Glynn Academy learned that Tift County would not go away easily despite taking a 2-0 set lead and aiming for the sweep.
Despite having the momentum from the first two sets, Glynn came out sluggish and struggled with communication as Tift County went on a 7-0 run to open the third set.
Taking a few side-outs to get into the game, Glynn battled to tie the third set on a few occasions but after tying the set at 18 points apiece, Tift County went on another 7-1 run to close out the third set and avoid a sweep.
Putting the third set woes behind them, Glynn Academy head coach Hannah Shierling brought her team together and Glynn once more showed why it’s been on a late-season run.
“Right, we had to fight back,” Shierling said. “I think it was a good lesson for us to fight back and persevere through the entire game.”
After a side-out to open the fourth set, Counsil picked up three points for Glynn, including an ace, to bring the crowd back into the game.
Rallying several times in the fourth set, Glynn continued to use its sets from Stutzer to set up one of its three dominant outside hitters in Mansfield, Neundorfer, or Counsil to pick up crucial points to keep pace with Tift County.
Seeing kills come from the outside hitters, Coach Shierling and her whole team let out roars with the girls rallying around the team in key moments.
“They fire me up,” Shierling said. “I just love watching them play.”
Calling a timeout down 17-20, Coach Shierling rallied her team around to go over spacing and where to hit the ball and catch the Blue Devils off guard. The team just did just that and brought a three-point deficit back to a tie game at 21 and once more the Terror faithful came alive.
With Allie Futch serving for Glynn, the team put together an amazing end to the fourth and final set. Riley Ferrell opened the run with a kill to put the team up 22-21, before Neundorfer put together two consecutive spikes from her left outside hitting role, each time letting out a yell and the team getting one point closer to moving on.
Giving away a point to still lead 24-22 and needing one point to clinch a sweet 16 bid, the Lady Terrors turned to one of their senior stars once more.
Receiving a perfect set from Stutzer, Neundorfer wound her right arm up once more and spiked the ball perfectly over the net and into the Glass Palace floor for the match point.
“Karley and Riley stepped up big time, especially in that last game,” Shierling said. “They both were really just on fire and it was fun to watch. When they have fun they play really, really well. They have a lot of fun together on and off the court. But, when they bring that energy onto the court they are just amazing.”
Winning 3-1, Shierling was happy to have shared the excitement that comes with playoff volleyball with the home crowd.
“That was really neat,” Shierling said of the support. “We hadn’t had a crowd this big, especially for the student section, to fire us up. Karley came in at the end, and that line shot was amazing. It just really helped fire us up.”
Glynn Academy faces a tough test in the Sweet 16 as they travel to College Park to take on No. 1 Woodward Academy at 5 p.m. Saturday.