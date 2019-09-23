Glynn Academy’s volleyball team split its matches against Richmond Hill and Statesboro on Monday.
The Lady Terrors fell to Richmond Hill (22-25,25-23, 10-15) and defeated Statesboro (20-25, 25-16, 15-12)
Glynn Academy had to claw and fight its watch through both matches on Monday as both went to three sets.
Against Richmond Hill, Savannah Serafini led the team with 13 serves and two aces. Her and Skylar Perez handled defense duties as Glynn’s wall at the net, Montana Jackson had to miss the two matches. These two seniors did an excellent job covering the floor against Richmond Hill’s tough hitter, McKenzie Petermann.
Kelsey Cabiness helped the team out a ton on defense as she worked from the middle position tonight in place of Jackson as she tallied seven blocks. However, Glynn’s coach Staci Hunt said that Richmond Hill did an excellent job defensively, and they had to fight through some tough calls.
Serafini did end up with 27 attacks and scored seven of the Lady Terrors points. Lily Hidalgo helped out with scoring as well as she had 16 attacks and scored five points.
Despite some strong performances, Richmond Hill edged out the Lady Terrors and gave them their fifth loss of the season.
The Lady Terrors found a way to win against Statesboro even though they dropped the first set 20-25. Hunt said that at one point they were behind by 10 points and that the team didn’t get their heads back in the game until the end of that first set.
The girls regrouped and took the next two sets to get the 22nd win of the season. Perez came up big for Glynn as she recorded 16 digs against Statesboro. Mary Elizabeth Altman was praised by Hunt for her assists throughout the sets and said she made a lot of good plays for the team.
Serafini continued her dominance from the line and used her leadership skills to help get this win. She was all over the court and did everything she could to lead them to victory.
Another player that came up big against Statesboro was Macyn Nasser who had nine blocks with three of them scoring points.
Glynn’s next match will be today against Bluffton high and Better Creek in Beaufort, S.C. as they play another tri-match. The Lady Terrors are currently 22-5 on the season.