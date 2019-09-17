Glynn Academy volleyball splits matches on Senior Day

Glynn Academy split its matches on Tuesday as the Lady Terrors had Senior Day to honor its six graduating players. The Lady Terrors defeated Savannah Country Day 2-0 (25-14, 25-10) before falling to St. Vincent’s 2-1 (25-18, 23-25, 13-15) in the final match of the day.
Between the two matches, all six seniors received gifts as coach Staci Hunt and the rest of the team honored them and their parents. Glynn’s six seniors are Skylar Perez, Macyn Nasser, Hayley Fauth, Mary Elizabeth Altman, Savannah Serafini, and Madison Arnold.
“The seniors did really well, and they’re leaders on the court. They’ve played for years,” Hunt said. “That got the crowd involved and excited to know all the things they’ve done through Glynn Academy but also where they’re going and what they’re doing next. So last home game kind of bittersweet.”
All six girls are off to college, some with hopes of playing volleyball at that next level. Those seniors put on a show in both matches.
Against Savannah Country Day, Savannah Serafini led the way with four aces. She also had three kills during that match.
Perez had three aces and seven digs. Nassar was a defensive wall for the Lady Terrors as she recorded six blocks.
“Savannah Country Day was a fun game. We’ve never seen them,” Hunt said. “I got all seniors out on the court, anybody that actually doesn’t get to play, the subs all got to go in, which makes it a fun game when everyone gets to play. Easy win in two sets.”
Glynn swept the Hornets and moved onto St. Vincent’s, a team that’s given the Lady Terrors two of their four losses on the season.
The Red Terrors only recorded two aces through the match, but the defense played lights out as Montana Jackson had 10 blocks and five kills. Lily Hidalgo also made some noise on the court in these matches. Serafini had 10 kills and seven blocks. Kelsey Cabiness played well during the match as well as she recorded three kills and two blocks.
“St. Vincent’s is somebody that I wanted to beat,” Hunt said. “I lost to them when I played at their house, and we had some communication issues, bad calls, and so the girls get befuddled, and some of the same stuff we have to work through and get it out of your head. Quit worrying about bad calls, quit saying them out loud and just play your game.”
With St. Vincent’s being one of only two teams able to defeat the Lady Terrors, they may not see them again, but Glynn won’t know until two weeks at one of their next tournaments.
“We might see them at a tournament in Hilton Head, and they might be there. They’re not a consistent team, sometimes they’re on and sometimes they’re not. To go in and win the first set and then lose the next two as close as they are, that’s how every set is with them. I mean it makes it fun to play, but it’s still frustrating.”
Glynn Academy is now 21-4 overall and 7-0 in region play. Tuesday was the Lady Terrors final home match of the season. Next up for Glynn is a tri-match next Monday on the road against Richmond Hill and the Savannah Arts Academy as the Lady Terrors look to erase this loss from their memory.