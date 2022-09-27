As Hurricane Ian prepares to make its arrival in the southern United States in the coming days, local high school games have been moved from their regularly scheduled date and time to Wednesday. For Glynn Academy, they play host to Effingham County in an important Region 2-6A at Glynn County Stadium at 6 p.m. tonight.
Having already played two-midweek games this season, the short week won’t be new for the Red Terrors football program. Always focused on the team itself, the City Championship loss to Brunswick High is out of mind with another tough region matchup in Effingham County.
“They are really good,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “They have a really good defensive team. We have to play defense to win.”
The Rebels (3-2, 1-0) are on a three-game winning streak, During their hot streak, they are averaging 34 points per game while allowing just 6 points per game.
“Their quarterback is a really good player,” Hidalgo said. “He can run it, throw it, and do a lot of different things. They have a lot of skill, we have to play well.”
Nathan Hayes, the quarterback for the Rebels, has thrown for 744 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown so far this year. Another explosive playmaker for the Rebels is Keion Wallace. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver/safety senior has offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Louisville and several others. For his team, Wallace has 280 yards receiving and has caught three of Hayes’ four touchdown passes.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hidalgo pointed out that the Rebels are not far off from Brunswick as a top defense in the region.
“They probably aren’t as talented as Brunswick but they play really fast,” Hidalgo said. “They fit on the ball very well. Defensive line-wise, their defensive line is very good. I would say they are not far off from Brunswick, they might be as talented as Brunswick but they do a great job up front.”
As for his team, Hidalgo knows on the defensive side of the ball they must step it up to contain the Rebels high octane offense
“We have to be able to play defense to win,” Hidalgo said. “We can’t go over there and not play defense and expect to win the game. They are a very good defensive football team. It’s going to be a low-scoring game for us to have a chance to win this game.”