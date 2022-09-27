As Hurricane Ian prepares to make its arrival in the southern United States in the coming days, local high school games have been moved from their regularly scheduled date and time to Wednesday. For Glynn Academy, they play host to Effingham County in an important Region 2-6A at Glynn County Stadium at 6 p.m. tonight.

Having already played two-midweek games this season, the short week won’t be new for the Red Terrors football program. Always focused on the team itself, the City Championship loss to Brunswick High is out of mind with another tough region matchup in Effingham County.

More from this section