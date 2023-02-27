The Glynn Academy boys and girls track and field teams each took home second-place finishes in the inaugural Helen Willis Invitational in Jesup over the weekend.
Dominating the distance running events, the Terrors had four first-place finishers. Cole Albright won the 1,600-meter race (5:06.9), while Joe Barnes and Jaylin Williams finished first and second in the 800m race with times of 2:03.39 and 2:08.78, respectively. The three then combined with Ashton Reinholz for the 4x800m relay, taking first with a time of 9:18.02. The 4x400m team of Cedric King, Willie Butler, Jamir Williams, and LaVonte Lockett took first place with a time of 3:43.32.
Damarion Robinson finished first in the triple jump with a 39-04, four inches better than Brunswick’s Kevin Hill. Ky’leon Bacon rounded out the first-place finishes for the Red Terrors with a discus throw of 117-09.5
King took second in the 400m with a time of 53.41, one second behind Brunswick’s Antwan Kirk of first place. Jamir Williams finished third in the high jump, recording a clearance of 5-6, four inches behind Brunswick’s Jalen Pinkney in first place.
Seeing dominance coming from the boys side, the Lady Terrors took second too.
Bella Albright got things rolling for the Lady Terrors, winning the 1,600m with a time of 6:12.09. Lexi Alberson followed with a win in the 800m (2:31.32). The two combined with Sophie Speirs and Lacey Reed to dominate the 4x800m relay, finishing with a time of 11:00.05 — 1:22 better than second-place finishers from Wayne County.
The Lady Terrors had several second-place finishes as Camille Gray (17.95) narrowly missed out on a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, one-hundredth of a second behind Maya Otchere of Bradwell Institute. Jamiya Romain cleared 4-05 in the high jump to take second, as well as racing in the 4x100m relay team with Ja’Myria Joyce, Kimauria Butler, and Shianne Siford to a time of 53.53. The 4x200m team of Trinity Fuselier, Kamiya Ryals, Butler, and Gray rounded out the second-place finishes with a time of 2:03.51.
After signing with Life University on a cheerleading scholarship Ciré Bryant took third in the long jump (11-4) and the triple jump (26-0). Reedy took third in the 800m, eight seconds behind teammate Alberson, with a time of 2:39.85. Joyce finished third in the 100m (14.50), Butler finished third in the 200m (30.03), and Ryan finished third in the 300m hurdles (1:15.94).
Two relay teams for the Lady Terrors finished in third with the 4x200 of Miracle Demery, Amya Jackson, Antajah Capers, and Siford completing the relay in a time of 2:11.61. The 4x400m relay team rounded out the Helen Willis Invitational for the Lady Terrors as Jamiya Romain, Joyce, Speirs, and Gray took third place with a time of 4:49.84.