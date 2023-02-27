The Glynn Academy boys and girls track and field teams each took home second-place finishes in the inaugural Helen Willis Invitational in Jesup over the weekend.

Dominating the distance running events, the Terrors had four first-place finishers. Cole Albright won the 1,600-meter race (5:06.9), while Joe Barnes and Jaylin Williams finished first and second in the 800m race with times of 2:03.39 and 2:08.78, respectively. The three then combined with Ashton Reinholz for the 4x800m relay, taking first with a time of 9:18.02. The 4x400m team of Cedric King, Willie Butler, Jamir Williams, and LaVonte Lockett took first place with a time of 3:43.32.

Seymour announces retirement from Arco Hardware

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.

Program promotes student health at Frederica Academy

Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.