Glynn Academy’s flag football team remained undefeated after taking down rivals Brunswick High 20-6 in a battle between the bricks Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
Looking to avenge last year’s loss at the hands of the Lady Pirates, the Lady Terrors found themselves in a hole early to start the game.
After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, Brunswick’s offense grabbed the early lead on a Paris Maxwell run. Taking the handoff, Maxwell bounced to the outside and down the Glynn sideline as she made her way into the end zone for the 6-0 score.
Trailing early, the Lady Terrors showed why they are an undefeated team. Amelia Sullivan connected with Mar’Keucia Burton as the freshman blitzed past the secondary of the Lady Pirates to tie the game at 6-6.
The defense returned to the field once more, and after an early hiccup, they stood strong.
“Our defense played lights out,” said Glynn flag football coach Dan Meyers. “We gave up an early score and then locked them down the rest of the game. Really proud of the athletes on that side of the ball. They kept their composure. We talked pregame that this game was going to be a dogfight, and we would win if we could handle adversity. Control what we can control. Our defense is really young but super athletic. Had a few players out of position early, but once we understood what they wanted to do with the ball, we were able to keep them out of the endzone.”
Knocking passes out of the air or limiting the Brunswick offense to two or three yards at a time, Glynn had a short field after a punt to try and take the lead in the final minutes of the first half.
Starting their drive with a double handoff to Janiyah Spaulding for a good chunk of yardage, the Lady Terrors gave the ball once more to Spaulding to fake out the defense for the easy 20-yard touchdown run.
Leading 13-6 with 52 seconds to go before the halftime interval, Glynn Academy went for the home run shot to open its drive.
Sullivan dropped back and connected once more with Burton, who separated herself from the secondary again. Coming down with the ball and splitting the defense apart, Burton used her speed to score the 65-yard touchdown and put Glynn up 20-6 going into the half.
“Burton is an athlete. We have athletes all over the field,” Meyers said. “Our offense and defense, we have a ton of freshmen and sophomores showing out on both sides of the ball. We are deep on both sides. Burton is something special she has three more years and I’m excited to see what she can do. Her, Trinity Wise who joined us from softball is a speedster and has tremendous hands. Once she learns the game she is going to be deadly. I can’t say enough about our quarterback Amelia Sullivan, the game is slowing down for her and she is making adjustments and reads. I don’t really call anything from the sidelines, it is all based on what the defense does and as long as the quarterback makes the right reads, we are potent.”
The scoreline stood for the entirety of the second half, but it wasn’t easy for the Lady Terrors as the Lady Pirates put together a solid drive to start the second half.
Marching down the field with a mix of handing the ball off or running short routes, Brunswick had themselves in a goal-to-go situation. Needing to find the end zone to cut the deficit to a one-score game, Glynn’s defense held strong as they forced an incomplete pass in the end zone for a turnover on downs.
Coach Meyers said the second-half focus was all about controlling the clock, even if both sides exchanged multiple turnovers.
On the final play of the game, Coach Meyers told his defensive backs that he wanted to see them get a pick-six.
Although they weren’t able to secure the wish, Miracle Turner did come down with the interception as the horn sounded and the two teams met at the 50-yard line to shake hands.
“Really proud of our senior class,” Meyers said. “They are leaders. They understand their role and contribute to the team on and off the field. Proud that these seniors get to go the rest of their lives as City Champs.”
Going from a newly formed team less than a year ago, the Lady Terrors have become a strong spectacle on the field. Coach Meyers, wants to honor the seniors from last year to help be the stepping stone that has grown the program.
“Last year we made the decision to focus last year on learning the game of football and not focusing on the wins,” Meyers said. “Our seniors last year voted on it, and the three seniors we owe them these seven victories so far this season. Our work isn’t done yet, we have two more games next week to figure out if we make the playoffs or not. We have built a program. I have 40 plus girls and I have a true JV team, I didn’t have to trot any varsity players on JV so we can run a true program, earn the game, and hopefully put a few more wins on the board.”