The Glynn Academy boys and girls tennis teams each punched their respective tickets to the second round of the GHSA state playoffs on their home court Wednesday.
Both programs matched up against Veterans, and the Terrors’ boys walked away with a 3-0 sweep while the Glynn girls pulled out a nail-biting 3-2 victory.
Glynn Academy’s boys have been powerhouses in the classification this season, capturing its second consecutive Region 2-6A championship in an undefeated march through their schedule.
Now, the boys are 20-0 after cruising in their first-round matchup in a crisp 50 minutes.
The Terrors’ No. 2 doubles team of Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash were the first off the courts with a 6-2, 6-0 win over the Warhawks’ Ethan Park and Landon Hardee, and Graham Meetz was close behind after polishing off a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Noah Thompson at No. 2 singles.
Cam Gazaway’s 6-1, 6-0 victory against Austin Aquino at No. 1 singles gave Glynn Academy its decisive third point with teammate David Thompson leading Tanner Nelson 6-2, 3-1 at No. 3 singles and Terrors Coleman Harrison and Henry Thompson up 6-1, 2-0 at No. 1 doubles.
The girls proved to be much more evenly matched.
The region runners-up got on the board first when Ruby Coleman and Abby Lowrey won the line at No. 2 doubles for Glynn Academy 6-2, 6-0 over Macey Minnix and Madison Blanton. The Terrors proceeded to go up 2-0 in the match when No. 3 singles player Kat Flores won her match against Jasmine Mutton 6-2, 6-0.
But Veterans fought back to even the score — first with Karley Crain’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Glynn’s Ellie Luppino at No. 1 singles. Then Isabelle Kudamik defeated the Terrors’ Ansley Beck 6-2, 6-2 at the second singles line.
With the program’s first victory in the state playoffs since 2019 on the line for Glynn Academy, the tandem of Kat Cranz and Carolina Wessel came out on top of a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 match against Gena Cutlip and Ananya Shah at No. 2 doubles to wrap up a two-and-a-half hour marathon.
After winning their 12th straight first round matchup, the Glynn Academy boys are set to host North Atlanta in the second round on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Glynn Academy girls will hit the road to face Woodward Academy on Monday.