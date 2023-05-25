Glynn Academy tennis occupied much of the All Region 2-6A released recently.
Following back-to-back region championships, the Terrors’ boys had all five lines recognized on the all-region team. The Glynn girls also had all five lines honored after a second-place finish in region this past season.
Tennis head coach Marcus Long earned his third Coach of the Year award in four years as well.
Graham Meetz landed on the all-region first team for the boys at No. 2 singles for the second straight season, and David Thompson was voted to the first team at No. 3 singles in his third consecutive year as an all-region honoree.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Coleman Harrison and Camron Schueneman received first team recognition. For Harrison, it was the third time he’s been named to the first team at doubles.
The tandem of Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash also earned their third straight first-team honors at No. 2 doubles, while Cameron Gazaway received all-region honorable mention in his first season at No. 1 singles to cap off two straight years of all-region play.
For the girls, Ellie Luppino earned first-team honors at No. 1 singles, the duo of Kat Cranz and Carolina Wessel landed on the second team at No. 1 doubles, and the team of Abby Lowrey and Ruby Coleman received second-team recognition at No. 2 doubles.
Ansley Beck earned all-region honorable mention at No. 2 singles, and Kat Flores was an honorable mention at No. 3 singles — making for her third straight season on the all-region team.
Luppino, Cranz, Wessel and Beck each received their second consecutive all-region honors.