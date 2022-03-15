Another week, another top 10 matchup for the Terrors.
No. 4 Glynn Academy (12-1, 3-1) hit the road and scratched out a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Richmond Hill (10-3, 3-1) in Game 1 of the Region 2-6A series Monday.
Tom Echols got the start for the Red Terrors and pitched 6.1 innings, holding the Wildcats to just three hits, two walks and an unearned run while striking out five. Luke Barch entered in relief with a runner on second and secured the final two outs to record the save.
Glynn went up 3-0 before Richmond Hill got on the board, pushing across a run an inning at a time.
Hank Noonan singled to lead off the top of the second and promptly stole second on the first pitch. The Wildcats threw the ball away trying to catch the stealing runner, allowing Noonan to advance to third on the error.
A batter later, Echols lofted a fly ball to center field to plate Noonan and break the scoreless tie.
Glynn Academy added to its lead in the top of the fourth in similar fashion. This time, it was Jack Anderson who reached on an error to lead off the frame before advancing to second on an error, moving to third on a ground out, and scoring on Gus Gandy’s sacrifice fly.
The Terrors tacked on another run an inning later when Tyler Devlin got a two-out rally started with a triple on a line drive to left field. Spence Hartman brought Devlin home with an RBI single to extend the advantage to three runs before taking his spot on third following a single by Trent Tankersley, but the inning would come to an end on an ground out in the next at-bat.
Still, with Echols cruising, three runs would be more than enough cushion. Richmond Hill wouldn’t record its first hit until the bottom of the third, and the next three batters were immediately sat down on nine pitches.
The Wildcats finally moved a runner to third the following frame as the result of a walk preceding two wild pitches, but after another walk, Echols escaped the inning unscathed on a line out to first base.
A double play erased a two-on, one-out threat in the bottom of the fifth, but Richmond Hill finally pushed across a run in the sixth when the lead off batter was able to reach second on an error and advance 90 feet on each of the ground outs that followed. A third ground ball corralled in the infield ended the inning with Glynn Academy still on top 3-1.
The Terrors got the run back in the seventh when Devlin also took advantage of an error to reach safety to lead off the inning, though Devlin was able to take third on the inning opening gaffe. He scored on Hartman’s ground out in the next at-bat.
Hartman finished the contest 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Tankersley went 2-for-4 in the series opener.
After a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh, GA turned to Barch, who stranded the runner at second in a big win for the Terrors. Now, Glynn is one victory away from securing a winning record over top region contenders South Effingham and Richmond Hill.
Glynn Academy will return home for Game 2 of the series against Richmond Hill on Wednesday in what will be the fourth top 10 matchup of the season at Wainwright Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.