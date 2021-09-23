A dominant pitching display pushed the Lady Terrors to claim the City Softball Championship with a 4-0 victory over Brunswick, Wednesday night.
For the second straight night, Glynn Academy’s Kamila Vicent was the difference-maker.
On Tuesday night, Vicent had 11 strikeouts in five innings of work and went 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBI.
In the winner-take-all game, she displayed a performance for the ages.
Vicent pitched a complete game shutout as she struck out 14 Pirates and allowed one walk and one hit. Vicent’s perfect game and no-hitter were snapped on back-to-back batters in the bottom of the fourth.
That didn’t seem to affect her at all, as Vicent struck out five of the next eight batters she faced.
To add to the excitement of the rivalry, Vicent struck out the final Pirate (5-9, 2-7) of the night to crown the Lady Terrors city champions.
Head coach Dawn Ketcham had one word to describe Vicent’s performance on the night: “Outstanding.”
Ketcham added that the performance altogether took a lot out of her team as they tried to finish two games in three days as lightning surrounded the area.
Glynn’s offense put up 10 runs Tuesday night and on Wednesday night, the Terrors put four runs on the board against Brunswick’s Erica Bentley.
Having seen Bentley in the previous two games against the Pirates, the Terrors (10-7, 5-3) were ready for her outside pitches. They tallied 11 hits, one walk, and a double on the senior pitcher.
“The bats really woke up over the last three days,” Ketcham said. “Very proud of them. They had to make adjustments again today because Erica Bentley caught onto the fact that we were hitting her outside pitches, she started bringing us more inside. We still made small adjustments, not as big as I was hoping, but we still got the job done so I was proud of them.”
Ketcham believed playing the Pirates brought the best from her team.
“We are already an emotional team when it comes to playing,” Ketcham said. “When we play our cross-team rivals, they are even stronger. They are really just coming together as a team right now, and I’m enjoying watching them play.
The Pirate’s lone positive moment in the game was breaking up Vicent’s no-hitter as the team struggled to get anything going.
“I just told them that you got to hold your head up high,” Brunswick coach Kaylah Hall said after the game. “You went out there tonight, facing six seniors, and you went out there and threw your guts out there and did the best you could and took ownership of your home and you fought.”
Hall praised Vicent’s performance on the night and said she’s a great athlete. She also had much admiration for her pitcher after calling upon her for the second straight night.
“I have to appreciate her for coming out after last night,” Hall said. “Coming in and having the attitude that she came in with and I’m impressed with her tonight.”
Although the Pirates team is young and learning under their first-year coach, Hall can’t wait for next year’s game against Glynn Academy.
“I just got to say, I can’t wait to see the Terrors next year,” Hall said. “Go Pirates.”