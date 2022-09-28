GA-Eff1
Buy Now

Glynn's David Prince comes down with the touchdown catch in the teams 31-14 loss to Effingham. 

 Sebastian Emanuel/The Brunswick News

Playing their Region 2-6A contest 'Between the Bricks' on Wednesday instead of its regularly scheduled Friday night lights, because of Hurricane Ian’s eventual arrival, the Terrors failed to contain the Rebels’ offensive firepower in the 31-14 loss.

Coming off the emotional loss in the City Championship to Brunswick High last week, Glynn Academy (2-4, 0-2) came into Wednesday’s game with a chip on its shoulder in hopes of not only snapping its three-game losing streak but picking up its first region win.

More from this section

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.