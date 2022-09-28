Playing their Region 2-6A contest 'Between the Bricks' on Wednesday instead of its regularly scheduled Friday night lights, because of Hurricane Ian’s eventual arrival, the Terrors failed to contain the Rebels’ offensive firepower in the 31-14 loss.
Coming off the emotional loss in the City Championship to Brunswick High last week, Glynn Academy (2-4, 0-2) came into Wednesday’s game with a chip on its shoulder in hopes of not only snapping its three-game losing streak but picking up its first region win.
On the game’s opening drive, the Terrors marched down the field with a six-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a quarterback keeper by Tyler Devlin for the 11-yard score.
Leading 7-0, the Terrors had a lead that was short-lived as the Rebels (4-2, 2-0) offense used their two offensive stars to tie the game up on their first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Nathan Hayes connected with wide receiver Keion Wallace on a deep ball for an 80-yard catch and ran to tie the game. Wallace broke two tackles on the way to the end zone, highlighting a long night it would be for Glynn’s defense.
After obtaining a short field on a squib kick to its 42-yard line, Glynn’s offense went two steps forward and one step back. After three straight read-option keepers by Devlin for 19 yards, the offense had a rough snap that resulted in a loss of eight yards. On the ensuing play, Devlin connected with David Prince over the middle for a 25-yard catch to put Glynn just outside the red zone.
Unfortunately, two plays later, Devlin threw his first of three interceptions on the night as he overthrew running back Greg Peacock in the end zone.
After both sides punted, Effingham’s offense executed a 12-play drive from their own 22 with Hayes converting a big third down with his arm and eventually splitting the defense for an eight-yard touchdown run to put his team up 14-7.
The story will be updated