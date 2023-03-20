Battling terrible conditions once again as they traveled to Augusta for the third and final time of the season, the Glynn Academy boys made the most of their trip in a 3-0 victory over Evans.
Scoring all three goals in the first half, Jonas Coyle opened up the scoring before defenders Keller Lopez and Thomas Mitchell added the final touches to the scoreline.
However, it wasn’t easy as the conditions made the game a lot harder than it could have been.
“This was a tough game, they have a good team,” said Glynn coach Bobby Brockman. “They won the last three games before we played them. The conditions up here were just miserable. It rained the entire time, it was cold, and it was one of those deals of just win and get on the bus and get home. It was not a lot of fun, that’s for sure. Nobody had a dry stitch on them.”
Laughing through the circumstances the team had to play through, Brockman couldn’t help but feel bad for the Terror faithful that traveled and sat in the rain through a tough game.
Scoring all three of the goals in the first half, the Terrors made a point to not allow any chances to come available for the Knights throughout the entirety of the game.
“We limited their chances and they didn’t really have a true look on goal,” Brockman said. “So I was really proud of the way we defended as a whole entire team, not just the back four, everybody defended tonight. I was proud of them tonight.”
Sitting with a perfect record, Brockman did highlight that the team could have very easily scored more goals against Evans.
“I think we need to do a little better job of finishing our chances all the way around,” Brockman said. “We should have scored more than three tonight but just didn’t, which was a little disappointing.”
Working on those things, the Terrors will return to Glynn County Stadium as the road team for tonight’s matchup with Brunswick High before hosting senior night against Ware County on Friday.
“The Brunswick game is always a competitive game, and they got a win tonight so they are feeling good about that im sure, and (tonight) will be a tough game.” Brockman said.