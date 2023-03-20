Battling terrible conditions once again as they traveled to Augusta for the third and final time of the season, the Glynn Academy boys made the most of their trip in a 3-0 victory over Evans.

Scoring all three goals in the first half, Jonas Coyle opened up the scoring before defenders Keller Lopez and Thomas Mitchell added the final touches to the scoreline.

