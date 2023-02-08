GAbaseball-Kasper

Glynn Academy’s Brandon Kasper stands on deck during the Terrors victory over McIntosh County Academy on Tuesday.

 Olivia Jarrell Neal Co Productions

With the first swing of the season for the Glynn Academy Red Terrors, Greyson Gegg blasted a home run, and GA never looked back. Just like in their scrimmage, the Red Terrors’ offense was red hot. Hank Noonan recorded a home run of his own, along with two singles to plate four in his three trips to the dish. Glynn Academy secured the victory thanks to a seven-run third inning, including Trent Tankersley joining the long ball parade with a three-run shot to help lead Glynn Academy past McIntosh County Academy 11-1.

Hugh Edgy was the winning pitcher for GA. The senior right-hander surrendered one run on two hits over three innings, striking out three. Jeb Carson and Will Pralinksy would come out of the bullpen to help close out the game.

