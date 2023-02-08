With the first swing of the season for the Glynn Academy Red Terrors, Greyson Gegg blasted a home run, and GA never looked back. Just like in their scrimmage, the Red Terrors’ offense was red hot. Hank Noonan recorded a home run of his own, along with two singles to plate four in his three trips to the dish. Glynn Academy secured the victory thanks to a seven-run third inning, including Trent Tankersley joining the long ball parade with a three-run shot to help lead Glynn Academy past McIntosh County Academy 11-1.
Hugh Edgy was the winning pitcher for GA. The senior right-hander surrendered one run on two hits over three innings, striking out three. Jeb Carson and Will Pralinksy would come out of the bullpen to help close out the game.
After Gegg’s first pitch blast, Gus Gandy would keep the offense rolling with a triple. Tyler Devlin grounded out to short but would record the RBI. Noonan would single to right field before Tankersley hit into a 6-4-3 double play.
Edgy would start off the game with two outs in two pitches; producing a ground out to Gandy at short and a fly out to Gegg in right. The third out would be recorded on a pop-out to Tankersley at third base.
The second inning saw the GA offense go cold, with a ground out and two strikeouts; but the defense would make quick work of the Buccaneers. Edgy would walk the leadoff batter, before striking out the second. Luke Barch would hose a base stealer for the second out of the frame. After allowing another walk, Edgy would strike out the last batter of the inning.
Brandon Kasper and Gegg walked to start the third inning before Gandy was hit by a pitch. Kasper would score on a failed pick-off attempt by MCA during Devlin’s second at-bat. Devlin was hit by a pitch, ending Dawson Hasssler’s night on the mound. Facing Tyler Alexander, Noonan would single to left field driving in both Gegg and Gandy. Tankersley would then hit his first home run of the season, putting GA up 8-0. Wessley Roberson followed with a double. Edgy would get hit by a pitch in the next at-bat. Ryan Schueneman would strike out before Kasper would hit an infield fly. With two outs, Gegg hit a moon shot that didn’t pass the pitcher’s mound, but couldn’t be handled by the Bucs, scoring Roberson. Gegg would attempt a steal and be thrown out to end the inning.
MCA would show some life in the bottom of the third. After a strikeout by Edgy, he hit the next batter. A single would put runners on first and second, with only one out. Edgy would get Will Philmore to pop into an infield fly for the second out. Linton would then double to left field, scoring Gault from second.
A walk would load the bases with two outs, and led Glynn Academy manager John Welborn to make a pitching change. Jeb Carson would get an out on a ground ball to Noonan at first to end the inning.
Gandy lined out to short for the first out of the fourth inning. Luis Luccioni drew a walk before Noonan would blast a rocket to left field. Tankersley would strikeout and Roberson pop out to end the top half of the inning. Carson struck out two and force a ground out to Kasper at second to end the fourth.
In the fifth inning, both sides would make quick work. Philmore for MCA would get two quick punchouts and a pop fly from Glynn Academy. Carson would get a groundout and strikeout before walking the third batter in the fifth. He would be relieved by Will Pralinsky, who needed only need two pitches to force a ground out to short baseman Eli Newbern to end the game due to the slaughter rule.
Glynn Academy hosts its first home game at 6 pm tonight against Ware County.