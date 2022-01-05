The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors ran wild in its first game back at the Glass Palace from the holiday break, blowing out Effingham County 85-31.
Glynn Academy (6-8, 2-2) set the tone from the opening tip, opening the game with a 14-0 run to control the game.
The starting five of Alindria Dudley, Reggenae Habersham, Akirria Mountain, Kayla Page and Paris Smith scored the team’s first 22 points of the game before head coach Sharnesha Smith gave key playing time to the rest of the team.
“I think with our season so far, we’ve been up and down but we’ve been in every game,” Smith said. “Right now, our goal is to just play fast and keep being competitive throughout the entire game. Our saying is ‘all gas no brakes,’ we don’t want to put our brakes on them. We get up on a team, and we want to see if we are able to be mature enough to keep our foot on their necks and keep going. So they demonstrated that tonight and the last couple of games in the Christmas tournament.”
Glynn Academy had lost four games this season by three points or less, but Coach Smith saw a switch in her team to come out more aggressive with region play in full swing.
“Our approach to the game is a little different than it was — us being in attack mode from start to finish,” Smith said. “And I thought they did that tonight. Kudos off to Effingham, they are always coached well, a good team. Despite where they are we just wanted to see if we can enforce our will and see how we did with that and I thought we played well.”
No matter the score, the relentless pressure of staying on the gas all night long resulted in forcing 29 turnovers on a disgruntled Effingham County (3-7, 0-4) team that had only won once in its last eight games.
Glynn’s starting five combined for 64 of the 85 points scored, but it was the bench play that really excited Smith and her coaching staff.
“I think that’s always key if we can get some people to work on their confidence,” Smith said. “Obviously, we need everybody. We preach that all the time. Everybody has a voice. Everybody brings something different to the team. We wanted to make sure that when you get in, you got to have quality minutes. You’ve got to do something with those minutes and that time. So, having our starting five increase the lead as they did, it of course allowed people to get off the bench and get some things going. I thought our bench played well tonight.”
With a 70-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter, one player who took full advantage of her limited playing time was Ashanti Capers.
Capers knocked down all four of her 3-pointers, with Coach Smith pointing to the guards to give Capers the ball as the defense showed zone. With every made three by the sharp shooter, the bench and the Glass Palace grew louder and louder. The team would eventually be hit with a technical foul for celebrating on the edge of the court, something Smith was OK with.
“I know the excitement level, they couldn’t allow us with that. The kids were happy,” Smith said smiling. “Ashanti, she’s one of those kids that’s committed to the program. Obviously, doesn’t play a lot of minutes but is dedicated to what we do and she’s a great teammate no matter if she gets in or not, she stays the same positive attitude.
“For her to come out tonight and really do it in her home gym and shoot the ball as well she did, we are happy for her. That’s awesome, we are hoping we can put her in now and she will be ready to shoot all the time.”
Effingham boys 56
Glynn Academy 42
Coming into the game, the Terrors were riding a four-game winning streak and champions of the U-SAVE-IT Basketball Classic.
However, it was not Glynn Academy’s (11-3, 2-2) night as the team was thin with bench depth and struggled to get any offense going.
The Rebels (8-6, 3-1), who led from start to finish, got the game going with a 6-0 run where they forced consecutive turnovers for easy transition lay-ups to deflate the Terrors.
Glynn Academy was able to cut the deficit to 6-4 before Effingham County closed out the first quarter on a 9-1 run to lead 15-7.
As the Terrors tried to make adjustments in between the quarters, they scored five points in quick succession to cut the deficit down to three points.
Just like the first quarter, a Rebels 10–0 run pushed the team’s lead to 14 before two David Prince buckets cut the deficit to 28-18 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Terrors were able to cut the deficit to three points on two different occasions but were unable to find a way to tie the game.
Effingham County didn’t let off the gas in the final eight minutes of play, outscoring Glynn Academy, 14-7, with three players scoring double-digit points in the 56-42 victory. Rashad Scott led the game with 16 points, followed by Keion Wallace’s 14 points and Caleb Williams with 10 points.
Only six Terrors registered on the scorer’s sheet, with Tray Dickens leading the way with 12 points. Tyson Rooks added eight points and five rebounds. David Prince scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.
Glynn Academy will look to shake off the lopsided defeat when they travel to Statesboro to take on an undefeated Blue Devils team (12-0, 4-0), Friday.